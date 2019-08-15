Vir Chakra for Abhinandan Varthaman, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot bombers

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is one among the 132 awardees of the gallantry awards to Armed Forces personnel and members of Paramilitary Forces as approved by President Ram Nath Kovind. The awards include two Kirti Chakras, one Vir Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras, eight Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 90 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five YudhSeva Medals.

Wing Commander Varthaman, who downed a Pakistan jet during an aerial combat in February and was held captive for three days, has been conferred the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest war time gallantry medal.

The Kirti Chakra, the second highest military honour awarded during peacetime, will be conferred to soldier Prakash Jadhav, who died in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, on Independence Day. The Kirti Chakra will be presented posthumously to Jadhav, who had succumbed to bullet injuries sustained in Kulgam district. Kirti Chakra is also conferred to Harshpal Singh, a CRPF officer who scripted a saga of unmatched audacity on the in 2018 when he, along with his teammates, eliminated three dreaded terrorists of JeM in J&K.

The five IAF Mirage-2000 pilots, who bombed a JeM terrorist training camp in Balakot on February 26, have been conferred the Vayu Sena Medal. Additionally, Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal, who played a key role as flight controller during the aerial combat between India and Pakistan on February 27, has been awarded Yudh Seva medal.

A total of 14 people have been awarded Shaurya Chakra, including eight from Indian Army. The others who have been awarded Shaurya Chakra are SD Shriram (CRPF), Zakir Hussain (CRPF), Ashiq Hussain Malik (Special Police Official, posthumous), Subhash Chander, and Imran Hussain Tak.

Post Pulwama Efforts