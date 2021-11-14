'VIP' BSNL mobile number sells for Rs 2.4 lakh: Potato trader from Kota wins auction

Despite BSNL not going through the best of times, certain so-called ‘VIP’ numbers from the national telecom carrier still carry a lot of prestige value for people who like to keep catchy contact details. In one such bizarre buy, a mobile number enthusiast from Kota city reportedly bought a ‘VIP’ number that ends with six zeros in a row for Rs 2.4 lakh!

As per a leading Hindi daily, the VIP mobile number was up for sale on BSNL’s online portal where people can bid in auctions for such numbers.

The VIP number XXX7000000 seems to have really kicked up a storm among buyers and one potato trader from Kota in Rajasthan came out as the winner with an outrageous bid of Rs 2.4 lakh. That’s actually the cost at which one can buy 3 Apple iPhone 13 devices (128GB costs Rs 79,900 in India).

The number had been on auction for a week. The bid had started at Rs 20,000 and went beyond Rs 2 lakh. The winner of the auction and the new owner of the BSNL mobile number is Tanuj Dudeja from Kota who is a potato trader.

The winner collected the mobile number post the winning bid from the BSNL office in Farrukhabad, according to the daily. As per one BSNL employee, Dudeja likes keeping VIP mobile numbers. The Rs 2.4 lakh VIP number is his second buy as he had also bought another number for Rs 1 lakh earlier.