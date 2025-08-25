Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles torched, several police officers injured in clash, Watch

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Massive and violent protests broke out in Bihar’s capital Patna on Monday evening after two minor children were found dead inside a parked car in the city’s Indrapuri area on August 15. Their bodies were recovered from the car.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 10:36 PM IST

Summary:

-Violent protest broke out in Patna over alleged murders of two children

-Protestors gathered on Atal Path and started violence.

-They demanded probe and justice in the case

-Police officials sustained injuries while clashing with the protestors on whom they used lathis and tear gas.

-Bodies have been recovered and sent for postmortem

What important questions does this article answer?

-What happened in Patna?

-Why did people gather on Atal Path and why did they start violence?

-What did police do?

Massive and violent protests broke out in Bihar’s capital Patna on Monday evening after two minor children were found dead inside a parked car in the city’s Indrapuri area on August 15. Their bodies were recovered from the car. The protestors, hundreds in number, alleged foul play. The protestors gathered on Atal Path, a major road in Patna. The incident led police to lathicharge on the protestors and fire shots to control the violent crowd.

How did the incident lead to violence?

The protestors gathered to demand justice in the case and a thorough investigation into the deaths of the minors. The crowd swept the streets of central Patna leading to a chaotic and violent evening. Videos of the incident show protestors blocking traffic, setting all vehicles they see on roads like cars and bikes on fire, and clashing with police. Police were subsequently compelled to conduct baton charges to manage the deteriorating law and order situation.

What did the police do?

After receiving information regarding the incident and violence, the police reached the spot and recovered the bodies of children whose identities were later confirmed. They were sent for post-mortem examination. Police officers quickly used lathicharge and tear gas to disperse the crowd. A heavy police force was deployed to bring the situation under control and restore order. Over a dozen police officers sustained injuries during the confrontation.

The initial investigation by the police pointed towards death due to suffocation, but the children’s families claim murder as the reason of death and demanded a thorough investigation. As of now, no official post-mortem report has been released. 

