Violent clashes reported in Punjab’s Patiala during anti-Khalistan protests, 2 injured

Photo - ANI

With reports of communal violence and religious tensions erupting from across the country, another such incident has been recorded in Punjab’s Patiala, where a violent clash broke out between two groups in front of a temple.

According to media reports, a brawl broke out between two groups outside of the Kali Devi temple in Patiala, when one group was conducting an anti-Khalistan protest march. Tensions are running high in parts of Patiala with security forces deployed in sensitive areas.

Reports suggest that the police forces on site had to fire shots in the air to disperse the crowd. At least two people have been injured in the incident, according to the media. Video footage of the dramatic incident was also posted by news agency ANI.

While speaking to ANI, the police have been deployed to the site to control the situation. Further, the police also said that one of the groups involved in the clash is Shiv Sena, which is the ruling party in Maharashtra.

Patiala, Punjab | Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena's (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march: DSP pic.twitter.com/6QCGy2jZgy — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

A DSP from Patiala said, “Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena's (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march.”

Further, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also took note of the situation, saying that the incidents reported from Patiala are “deeply unfortunate”. He further said that the situation is being closely monitored by the authorities.

Taking to Twitter, CM Mann wrote, “The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I spoke with DGP; peace has been restored in the area. We're closely monitoring the situation and won't let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony are of utmost importance.”

This is not the first time in April that incidents of communal violence have surfaced. Clashes broke out in several parts of the country such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat on the occasions of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, leading to many administrations imposing a curfew in disturbed areas.

