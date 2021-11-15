Violent clashes between ABVP, Left students in JNU; many injured

A violent brawl broke out in JNU late last night, after which several students were left injured and rushed to the hospital, as per the reports.

JNU has once again made headlines, this time due to an internal clash between students in the university. A clash broke out between the students of different political ideologies in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) late last night, which lead to several dozen students sustaining injuries.

As per the reports emerging from the university, the students of several left alliances such as AISA and SFI had a clash with the members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The latter alleged that many of their members were attacked and beaten by the left students.

As per the ABVP, some of its members were conducting a meeting inside the Student Activity Room in JNU, and several left-leaning students arrived there to disrupt their meeting. As the students protested their meeting, a brawl broke out between the two, and several were left injured.

In a statement, the ABVP said that after the attack on their members by left students, several dozens of their members were left badly injured, which includes women members as well. The students’ organization said that the members who have sustained major injuries have been admitted to AIIMS.

ABVP further said that the left students also attacked women and physically challenged members of their group in the violence that broke out late on November 14. They said that a female member of ABVP called Sridevi sustained major injuries to the neck, while a physically challenged member named Ankit was also beaten by left students.

Meanwhile, Aishe Ghosh, who is the president of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and a member of the SFI unit of the university, tweeted that it was the ABVP “goons” who had initiated the attack on left students, leaving them severely injured.

ABVP'S GOONS UNLEASHED VIOLENCE IN JNU TODAY.



Time and again these criminals have unleashed violence on students and have disrupted campus democracy.



Will the JNU Administration still be silent ? Will no actions be taken on the goons ?



Photos of students attacked today. pic.twitter.com/ZnkjZ10Vhq — Aishe (ঐশী) (@aishe_ghosh) November 14, 2021

In her tweet, she wrote, “ABVP’s goons unleashed violence in JNU today. Time and again these criminals have unleashed violence on students and have disrupted campus democracy. Will the JNU Administration still be silent? Will no actions be taken on the goons?”