Violent clashes between ABVP, Left students in JNU; many injured

Headlines

Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan exceeding its budget, film's release date to be announced soon

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani get Rs 2069 crore payment from KKR, Reliance Retail valued at…

The Growth Matrix Reviews (Ryan Mclean) Legit Men's Exercises Kit System? Program Full Analysis!

World's most expensive wedding cost Rs 914 crore, bride wore Rs 4.1 crore dress; not Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta

Meet IAS officers who dropped out of medical and cracked UPSC exams; know their success stories

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan exceeding its budget, film's release date to be announced soon

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani get Rs 2069 crore payment from KKR, Reliance Retail valued at…

The Growth Matrix Reviews (Ryan Mclean) Legit Men's Exercises Kit System? Program Full Analysis!

7 pics from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding that show they are made for each other

Weight loss tips: 7 low-carb foods to reduce belly fat

10 famous Hindu temples outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Viral video: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dances to Jawan song Chaleya with Shah Rukh Khan in the background, watch

Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan exceeding its budget, film's release date to be announced soon

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

HomeIndia

India

Violent clashes between ABVP, Left students in JNU; many injured

A violent brawl broke out in JNU late last night, after which several students were left injured and rushed to the hospital, as per the reports.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2021, 07:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

JNU has once again made headlines, this time due to an internal clash between students in the university. A clash broke out between the students of different political ideologies in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) late last night, which lead to several dozen students sustaining injuries.

As per the reports emerging from the university, the students of several left alliances such as AISA and SFI had a clash with the members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The latter alleged that many of their members were attacked and beaten by the left students.

As per the ABVP, some of its members were conducting a meeting inside the Student Activity Room in JNU, and several left-leaning students arrived there to disrupt their meeting. As the students protested their meeting, a brawl broke out between the two, and several were left injured.

In a statement, the ABVP said that after the attack on their members by left students, several dozens of their members were left badly injured, which includes women members as well. The students’ organization said that the members who have sustained major injuries have been admitted to AIIMS.

ABVP further said that the left students also attacked women and physically challenged members of their group in the violence that broke out late on November 14. They said that a female member of ABVP called Sridevi sustained major injuries to the neck, while a physically challenged member named Ankit was also beaten by left students.

Meanwhile, Aishe Ghosh, who is the president of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and a member of the SFI unit of the university, tweeted that it was the ABVP “goons” who had initiated the attack on left students, leaving them severely injured.

 

 

In her tweet, she wrote, “ABVP’s goons unleashed violence in JNU today. Time and again these criminals have unleashed violence on students and have disrupted campus democracy. Will the JNU Administration still be silent? Will no actions be taken on the goons?”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

China will help Nepal end its landlocked status, says Xi Jinping

Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18 signs deal with Rs 1.03 lakh crore firm for lavish Mumbai office, rent is…

Sukhee box office collection day 1: Shilpa Shetty-starrer sees disastrous opening, fails to earn even Rs 50 lakh

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding live updates: Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani plays during actress’ bidaai

‘I am challenging your leader to…’: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi poses tough dare for Rahul Gandhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE