'Violence isn't democracy': Suryakumar Yadav's wife shares strong message amid CJP protest row

In one of her recent Instagram Stories, Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha, reacted to the violence during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' protest in Delhi.

Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty, is trending high on social media after her recent post on Instagram regarding the ongoing student protests in Delhi went viral. On Tuesday, Devisha shared a series of Instagram Stories, resharing posts from multiple accounts related to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests held on Monday. In one such post, she criticised the 'violence' that broke out during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march on Monday and called it 'breaking the law'.

Notably, this story was in continuation of her previous story, which reads, ''Criticize the government, question the Prime Minister, Protest against policies, Campaign against the ruling party, Vote them out. That's democracy.''

However, her next story, which criticised the 'violence' during the protest, is captivating the attention of many. For this post, Devisha has garnered support from those not in favour of the CJP protests. One user on X shared the screenshot of her post and wrote, ''Massive respect for Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha Shetty, Kannadigas are always against Anti nationals.''

Another one wrote, ''Instagram story of Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty: Deep down, everyone knows the reality of this protest. That's the biggest reason why no cricketer or major celebrity is supporting the CJP protest. They are defaming Hinduism and damaging public property in the name of protest.''

A third one wrote, ''I totally agree with Devisha Shetty (Suryakumar Yadav's wife), except on one point—"including you." These professional protestors don't pay a rupee in taxes; they survive on subsidies and freebies.''

Meanwhile, Opposition parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party, among others on Tuesday protested outside PM Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. Later, they were detained by the Delhi Police.