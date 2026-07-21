FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP ousts Vijeta Dahiya over viral burger video, spokesperson defends action

CJP ousts Vijeta Dahiya over viral burger video, spokesperson defends action

Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for praising Delhi Police's action in CJP protest: 'She deserved that slap from CISF jawan'

Kangana Ranaut trolled for praising Delhi Police's action in CJP protest

E20 and your vehicle: Clear answers on insurance, mileage and engine health

E20 and your vehicle: Clear answers on insurance, mileage and engine health

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

'Violence isn't democracy': Suryakumar Yadav's wife shares strong message amid CJP protest row

In one of her recent Instagram Stories, Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha, reacted to the violence during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' protest in Delhi.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 09:34 PM IST

'Violence isn't democracy': Suryakumar Yadav's wife shares strong message amid CJP protest row
Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha, shares an Insta Story condemning violence. (Pic Credits: Instagram/devishashetty_)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty, is trending high on social media after her recent post on Instagram regarding the ongoing student protests in Delhi went viral. On Tuesday, Devisha shared a series of Instagram Stories, resharing posts from multiple accounts related to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests held on Monday. In one such post, she criticised the 'violence' that broke out during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march on Monday and called it 'breaking the law'.

devisha shetty (1)

Notably, this story was in continuation of her previous story, which reads, ''Criticize the government, question the Prime Minister, Protest against policies, Campaign against the ruling party, Vote them out. That's democracy.''

However, her next story, which criticised the 'violence' during the protest, is captivating the attention of many. For this post, Devisha has garnered support from those not in favour of the CJP protests. One user on X shared the screenshot of her post and wrote, ''Massive respect for Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha Shetty, Kannadigas are always against Anti nationals.''

Another one wrote, ''Instagram story of Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty: Deep down, everyone knows the reality of this protest. That's the biggest reason why no cricketer or major celebrity is supporting the CJP protest. They are defaming Hinduism and damaging public property in the name of protest.''

A third one wrote, ''I totally agree with Devisha Shetty (Suryakumar Yadav's wife), except on one point—"including you." These professional protestors don't pay a rupee in taxes; they survive on subsidies and freebies.''

Meanwhile, Opposition parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party, among others on Tuesday protested outside PM Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. Later, they were detained by the Delhi Police. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CJP ousts Vijeta Dahiya over viral burger video, spokesperson defends action
CJP ousts Vijeta Dahiya over viral burger video, spokesperson defends action
What changes have been made in Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan? Tamil Nadu CM title card, TVK references, and more
What changes have been made in Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan?
'Violence isn't democracy': Suryakumar Yadav's wife shares strong message amid CJP protest row
'Violence isn't democracy': SKY's wife shares strong message amid CJP protests
What's in Madhya Pradesh's Uniform Civil Code Bill? Key changes explained
What's in Madhya Pradesh's Uniform Civil Code Bill? Key changes explained
Kangana Ranaut brutally trolled for praising Delhi Police's action in CJP protest: 'She deserved that slap from CISF jawan'
Kangana Ranaut trolled for praising Delhi Police's action in CJP protest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement