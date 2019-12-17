'Violence is not the solution': Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on anti-Citizenship Act protests

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday commented on the ongoing protestings in the country over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, pointing out that the violent shape the protests have taken must stop, and is not the solution to any problem.

"There shouldn't be any obstruction or destruction, everybody should focus on construction. And our attitudes must change. After all, we are in free India, our own India. If you are destroying, means you are destroying the nation's wealth," the Vice President said at an event in New Delhi on Monday, his statements directed at the protesters.

He said that agitations for a cause must be systematic and not destructive. "The other day, some public transport has been destroyed. Who are the losers? It's the people and the country. So, while agitating for a cause, one must be systematic. It shouldn't become destructive. Violence is no solution," Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu added.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had commented on the recent condition of unrest and turmoil that has hit the country over a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). PM Modi warned that several "vested interest groups" will be looking to utilize this unrest and create a disturbance. "This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, too, had said that the Supreme Court will not hear any case pertaining to the recent run-in between the police and students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University unless the "rioting and destruction of public property" stops, emphasizing that no one has the right to take law and order into their own hands.

For context, protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across several regions in India took a particularly violent turn where protesters clashed against the police and public property was left damaged.

In West Bengal, protesters reportedly burned down trains and buses in the districts of Murshidabad and Malda. In New Delhi, during the course of the Jamia protests, agitators had allegedly set ablaze four buses near New Friends Colony. At least six policemen, two fire brigade personnel, and several students had been injured in the clashes. As civil society groups and other organizations in Assam are embroiled in massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the protests in Assam took a violent turn with agitators damaging public property by setting ablaze buses, tires and other vehicles. 26 Army columns have been deployed in the state to help the Central Armed Police Forces to control the law and order situation in the state.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 will grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan by proposing to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The Act will provide Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document. , members of these communities, who have come from the three neighboring nations before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution there will be granted Indian citizenship after a mandatory period of stay.