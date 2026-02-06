Violence erupts in Manipur over Deputy CM swearing-in, Kuki-Zo protesters clash with police in Churachandpur, watch

A massive violent protest broke out in Manipur’s Churachandpur district against the swearing in of new Deputy Chief Ministers between Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho on Thursday.

A massive violent protest broke out in Manipur’s Churachandpur district against the swearing in of new Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho on Thursday evening. The security forces clashed with the hundreds of young protesters at around 6 pm in the Tuibong Main Market area.

Protest in Churachandpur

The young protesters raised demonstrations against MLA Nemcha Kipgen joining the BJP-led government as deputy chief minister, and set fire to a heap of discarded materials, including tyres. The angry mob also raised slogans against Kipgen.