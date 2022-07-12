‘Violated all constitutional norms’: Asaduddin Owaisi slams PM Modi for unveiling national emblem on Parliament building

File photo

The opposition once again hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), this time over the unveiling of a cast of the national emblem atop the new Parliament building, slamming the centre over several aspects of the ceremony.

Similarly, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at PM Narendra Modi over the unveiling of the National Emblem on top of the Parliament building, saying that this should not have been done and by doing so, the PM is violating “all constitutional norms.”

Taking to Twitter, Asaddudin Owaisi wrote, “The Constitution separates powers of Parliament, government and judiciary. As head of the government, the Prime Minister should not have unveiled the national emblem atop the new parliament building.”

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president further added, “The Speaker of Lok Sabha represents Lok Sabha which isn't subordinate to the government. The prime minister has violated all constitutional norms.”

However, BJP quickly retorted to the statements made by Owaisi, saying that the AIMIM leader is motivated by a negative outlook and continually criticises the nation's political, moral, social, cultural, and constitutional norms in order to run his party.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said during a press conference that Owaisi “does so habitually.”

Citing a verse, Trivedi said even the best doctors have no cure for doubts. He added that only those with "official and statutory" positions were involved in the unveiling of the emblem.

Owaisi was not the only opposition leader who slammed PM Modi for the reveal of the national emblem. Congress leader Manickam Tagore also slammed the ceremony, highlighting the absence of opposition leaders from the event.

"Hon'ble Speaker sahib, Parliament needs a Ruling party and Opposition parties. Where are the Opposition party Leaders? It's not BJP office I think," Tagore, the Congress's whip in the Lok Sabha, wrote on Twitter while tagging a tweet of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who had posted photographs from the event on the microblogging website.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | More trouble for Shiv Sena? Child rights body seeks to file FIR against Aaditya Thackeray, know why