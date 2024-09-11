Twitter
‘Vinesh’s decision was…’: Babita Phogat on cousin joining Congress ahead of Haryana polls

Soon after her induction into the party on September 6, the Congress fielded Vinesh Phogat (30) from the Julana Assembly segment for the upcoming elections in Haryana.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 05:55 AM IST

‘Vinesh’s decision was…’: Babita Phogat on cousin joining Congress ahead of Haryana polls
Wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat has for the first time responded to her cousin Vinesh Phogat's decision to join Congress, days ahead of the October 5 Assembly elections in Haryana.

Soon after her induction into the party on September 6, the Congress fielded Vinesh Phogat (30) from the Julana Assembly segment for the upcoming elections in Haryana.

Stating that Vinesh's decision is her own, and everyone has their own perspectives and ideologies, Babita on Tuesday emphasised that the political arena is open to everyone, and anyone can participate in politics.

Earlier, Babita's father and veteran wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat had suggested that Vinesh should participate in the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles.

"My papa is Vinesh's mentor. Vinesh should have heeded her mentor's advice. A mentor always aims to guide their disciples correctly by providing good training. A mentor never wants their disciples to stray from their path. If a disciple deviates, it is the mentor's duty to set them back on the right path," said Babita, who clinched the gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in the 55 kg category.

She also said that Vinesh Phogat made a 'hasty' decision as she had a good chance of winning a gold medal in the 2028 Olympics.

Regarding her own ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections, Babita Phogat said, "I have no regret about not receiving a ticket. I work for the BJP's lotus symbol. I believe that whoever gets the lotus symbol, we will work with them, put in efforts, and make sure the lotus blooms. Looking at the current enthusiasm, I can confidently say that we will win the Charkhi Dadri Assembly seat."

Stating that the BJP has carefully chosen Sunil Sangwan as its candidate from Charkhi Dadri, Babita said, "I stand by the party's decision. The BJP will form the government in Haryana for the third time. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the government will be formed with a clear majority."

On veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, she said, "He has succeeded in creating rifts within the Phogat family. The public will teach him a lesson; he is merely engaging in politics. Divide and rule has always been Congress' policy. Congress leaders have historically engaged in dividing both the nation and families. In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi works to unite families and the country. The BJP practises 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

