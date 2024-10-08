Twitter
Vinesh Phogat wins Julana in Haryana Elections, Bajrang Punia's FIRST reaction

According to the Election Commission of India, Vinesh Phogat defeated her rival with a margin of over 6000 votes.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

Former wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday won her debut election, defeating BJP rival Yogesh Kumar from the Julana assembly seat in Haryana. 

Indian wrestler and Congress leader Bajrang Punia took on X to congratulate Phogat on her victory. 

“Many congratulations to the country's daughter Vinesh Phogat for her victory.

This fight was not just for one Julana seat, it was not just with 3-4 other candidates, it was not just a fight between parties,” he posted on X.

“This fight was against the strongest oppressive forces of the country. And Vinesh emerged victorious in it,” it further read.

According to the Election Commission of India, the former wrestler defeated her rival with a margin of over 6000 votes. 

After winning the Haryana Assembly election from the Julana constituency, Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday emphasized that her victory represents "the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight" and hailed it as "the victory of every struggle, of truth".

"This is the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight. This is the victory of every struggle, truth. I will maintain the love and trust that this country has given me," the Wrestling champ turned Congress politician said.

Exuding confidence in the victory of the Congress party, Phogat said, "These are early trends wait for some time, earlier I was also trailing but now I won. Nothing is clear now. Congress party will form its government."

(With inputs from PTI)

