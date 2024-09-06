Vinesh Phogat resigns from Indian Railways ahead of joining...

Following the summit between the prominent Olympians and the political leader, there was much conjecture about the Olympians' decision to join the party.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia tendered their resignations from Indian Railways on Friday, one day before they joined the Congress party. On her official X account, she shared information about it. "At this juncture in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of Indian Railways," the post read. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, she added, "I will always be thankful to the Indian Railways family for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation."

भारतीय रेलवे की सेवा मेरे जीवन का एक यादगार और गौरवपूर्ण समय रहा है।



जीवन के इस मोड़ पर मैंने स्वयं को रेलवे सेवा से पृथक करने का निर्णय लेते हुए अपना त्यागपत्र भारतीय रेलवे के सक्षम अधिकारियों को सौप दिया है। राष्ट्र की सेवा में रेलवे द्वारा मुझे दिये गये इस अवसर के लिए मैं… pic.twitter.com/HasXLH5vBP — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) September 6, 2024

Before the Haryana Assembly elections on Friday, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are scheduled to become members of the Congress. In 2023, both participated in the demonstration against accusations of sexual harassment made against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a former BJP MP. According to sources, Vinesh Phogat will run for the Haryana Assembly, and Bajrang Puniya will not be running for office. Instead, he is expected to be named as the co-chairman of the Haryana Congress campaign committee.

Vinesh was disqualified from the 50 kg gold medal match at the Olympics in Paris after it was discovered that she was 100 grammes overweight. Her request for a shared silver award was also denied by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). One day after being disqualified, on August 8, she declared her retirement from professional wrestling. There has been a lot of conjecture since her return home regarding her potential to become involved in politics, similar to her BJP MLA cousin Babita.

Off the mat, Vinesh also made headlines in 2023 when she spearheaded a furious demonstration against "government inaction" regarding the accusations of sexual harassment made against former head of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The case is currently pending.