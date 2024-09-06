Twitter
'Conservation of water part of India's cultural consciousness': PM Modi launches Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

Meet Daisy Raina, first Kashmiri Pandit woman to run for J-K polls in 3 decades, she is contesting from...

KBC 16's first Adivasi contestant Banti Vadiva says his father never thought people would clap for him | Exclusive

India

Vinesh Phogat resigns from Indian Railways ahead of joining...

Following the summit between the prominent Olympians and the political leader, there was much conjecture about the Olympians' decision to join the party.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 02:53 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat resigns from Indian Railways ahead of joining...
(Image source: File image)
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia tendered their resignations from Indian Railways on Friday, one day before they joined the Congress party. On her official X account, she shared information about it. "At this juncture in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of Indian Railways," the post read. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, she added, "I will always be thankful to the Indian Railways family for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation."

 

Before the Haryana Assembly elections on Friday, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are scheduled to become members of the Congress. In 2023, both participated in the demonstration against accusations of sexual harassment made against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a former BJP MP. According to sources, Vinesh Phogat will run for the Haryana Assembly, and Bajrang Puniya will not be running for office. Instead, he is expected to be named as the co-chairman of the Haryana Congress campaign committee.

Vinesh was disqualified from the 50 kg gold medal match at the Olympics in Paris after it was discovered that she was 100 grammes overweight. Her request for a shared silver award was also denied by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). One day after being disqualified, on August 8, she declared her retirement from professional wrestling. There has been a lot of conjecture since her return home regarding her potential to become involved in politics, similar to her BJP MLA cousin Babita.

 Off the mat, Vinesh also made headlines in 2023 when she spearheaded a furious demonstration against "government inaction" regarding the accusations of sexual harassment made against former head of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The case is currently pending.

