Vinesh Phogat, Julana Election Results LIVE: Congress' Vinesh Phogat leads, here's a look at her net worth

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar student names Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents on exam form; see viral post

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Congress claims 'unexplained slowdown' in updating results on EC website

This woman named Marijuana Pepsi reveals story behind name, says, ‘Mother chose the name to ensure…’

Peak Bengaluru moment: Virtual receptionist at hotel sparks online debate; Delhi CEO shares post

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar student names Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents on exam form; see viral post

Bihar student names Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents on exam form; see viral post

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Congress claims 'unexplained slowdown' in updating results on EC website

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Congress claims 'unexplained slowdown' in updating results on EC website

Mr Beast to Cocomelon: Most subscribed YouTube channels in world

Mr Beast to Cocomelon: Most subscribed YouTube channels in world

Educational qualifications of TATA group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata

Educational qualifications of TATA group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata

What happens when cholesterol is high, 5 signs

What happens when cholesterol is high, 5 signs

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों न��े खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

This actress made superhit debut, locked herself in room after film with Salman Khan was shelved, now charges Rs..

This actress made superhit debut, locked herself in room after film with Salman Khan was shelved, now charges Rs..

This film had 720 hours run time, record of longest trailer, same as 3 Bollywood films, never got released because..

This film had 720 hours run time, record of longest trailer, same as 3 Bollywood films, never got released because..

HomeIndia

India

Vinesh Phogat, Julana Election Results LIVE: Congress' Vinesh Phogat leads, here's a look at her net worth

Following the Olympics, Vinesh's endorsement fees surged dramatically. Before the games, she charged around Rs 25 lakh per endorsement; now, her fees range between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 01:22 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat, Julana Election Results LIVE: Congress' Vinesh Phogat leads, here's a look at her net worth
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Vinesh Phogat, a prominent figure in Indian wrestling, has recently made headlines not only for her athletic achievements but also for her entry into politics. As a Congress candidate from the Julana constituency, she has taken an early lead against BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi.

Born on August 25, 1994, in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, Vinesh comes from a renowned wrestling family. Her father, Rajpal Phogat, and her cousins Geeta and Babita Phogat are celebrated wrestlers, famously portrayed in the film "Dangal." Despite her accolades, Vinesh's career faced a significant setback when she was disqualified from the women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This incident, however, unexpectedly boosted her financial standing.

Following the Olympics, Vinesh's endorsement fees surged dramatically. Before the games, she charged around Rs 25 lakh per endorsement; now, her fees range between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore. This increase reflects her enhanced brand value and the public's continued interest in her story.

Her net worth has also seen a remarkable rise. Initially reported at ₹5 crore, it has now escalated to approximately ₹36.5 crore, according to various sources. This wealth is attributed to her endorsement deals and an annual salary of ₹6 lakhs from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Her endorsements are managed by Cornerstone Sports and have become a significant source of income.

Vinesh's lifestyle showcases her success. Her car collection includes a Toyota Fortuner valued at ₹35 lakhs, a Toyota Innova priced at ₹28 lakhs, and a luxurious Mercedes GLE costing around ₹1.8 crores.

This opulent lifestyle highlights her transformation from an accomplished athlete to a prominent figure in India's sports industry.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Vinesh has made significant contributions to wrestling, earning multiple prestigious awards including gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

She has also received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the Arjuna Award, and the Padma Shri.

As she embarks on this new chapter in politics while maintaining her status as a celebrated athlete, Vinesh Phogat continues to inspire many with her journey from a small village to becoming one of India's most recognised wrestlers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ratan Tata visited hospital but all is well, read what his statement says

Ratan Tata visited hospital but all is well, read what his statement says

Mrinal Kishor setting a new standard in the field of political event management with Bobis Entertainment Private Ltd

Mrinal Kishor setting a new standard in the field of political event management with Bobis Entertainment Private Ltd

Rohit Sharma reveals Rishabh Pant's tactics that helped India win T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma reveals Rishabh Pant's tactics that helped India win T20 World Cup 2024

This Indian railway station requires passengers to carry passport and visa, it is located in...

This Indian railway station requires passengers to carry passport and visa, it is located in...

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power share price on decline today, loses Rs…, check details here

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power share price on decline today, loses Rs…, check details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement