Vinesh Phogat, Julana Election Results LIVE: Congress' Vinesh Phogat leads, here's a look at her net worth

Vinesh Phogat, a prominent figure in Indian wrestling, has recently made headlines not only for her athletic achievements but also for her entry into politics. As a Congress candidate from the Julana constituency, she has taken an early lead against BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi.



Born on August 25, 1994, in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, Vinesh comes from a renowned wrestling family. Her father, Rajpal Phogat, and her cousins Geeta and Babita Phogat are celebrated wrestlers, famously portrayed in the film "Dangal." Despite her accolades, Vinesh's career faced a significant setback when she was disqualified from the women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This incident, however, unexpectedly boosted her financial standing.



Following the Olympics, Vinesh's endorsement fees surged dramatically. Before the games, she charged around Rs 25 lakh per endorsement; now, her fees range between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore. This increase reflects her enhanced brand value and the public's continued interest in her story.



Her net worth has also seen a remarkable rise. Initially reported at ₹5 crore, it has now escalated to approximately ₹36.5 crore, according to various sources. This wealth is attributed to her endorsement deals and an annual salary of ₹6 lakhs from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Her endorsements are managed by Cornerstone Sports and have become a significant source of income.

Vinesh's lifestyle showcases her success. Her car collection includes a Toyota Fortuner valued at ₹35 lakhs, a Toyota Innova priced at ₹28 lakhs, and a luxurious Mercedes GLE costing around ₹1.8 crores.



This opulent lifestyle highlights her transformation from an accomplished athlete to a prominent figure in India's sports industry.



In addition to her professional endeavors, Vinesh has made significant contributions to wrestling, earning multiple prestigious awards including gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.



She has also received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the Arjuna Award, and the Padma Shri.



As she embarks on this new chapter in politics while maintaining her status as a celebrated athlete, Vinesh Phogat continues to inspire many with her journey from a small village to becoming one of India's most recognised wrestlers.