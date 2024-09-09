Twitter
After Brij Bhushan's 'cheating' remark, Vinesh Phogat hits back at former WFI chief, says, 'will keep...'

Viral video: Man dies after putting cobra's head in his mouth, the reason will SHOCK you! WATCH

Why are Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata investing heavily in this rapidly growing market? Know reason here

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

'Ye hoti hai...': Bhumi Pednekar 'ignores' Sonam Kapoor in viral video, netizens react

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

Kolkata hit streets again as part of 'Reclaim the Night' protests to seek justice for rape-murder of trainee doctor

8 Indian dishes popular in USA

8 animals that eat their partners, babies

5 breathtaking images of Venus captured by NASA 

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

HomeIndia

India

After Brij Bhushan's 'cheating' remark, Vinesh Phogat hits back at former WFI chief, says, 'will keep...'

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia’s joining the Congress party ahead of Haryana elections have started a war of words with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former WFI president and a BJP member

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 08:57 AM IST

Olympian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have recently joined Congress and have started a war of words with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former WFI president and a BJP member.

Punia and Phogat, who have been quite critical of Singh over charges of sexual harassment, officially joined the Congress on September 6 after a meeting with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Vinesh Phogat who recently was disqualified at the Paris Olympics for being overweight has been given a Congress ticket to contest from the Julana constituency in the Jind district in the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections. Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has been assigned the position of the working chairman of the All India Kisan Congress.

The entry of these prominent wrestlers into politics has attracted comments from Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Singh has been in the news for the wrong reasons over the past few months after several female wrestlers accused him of sexual harassment, that included Phogat and Sakshi Malik.

She said, “Think of all that he has said…that he would hang himself if any woman came forward to accuse him. Many did. And what did he do? He accused me of cheating…that I wanted to change rules. But I competed nationally, competed at trials, went to Olympics. I qualified on my own. I have proved him wrong at every turn and will do so now as well.”

Vinesh has recently shown support to the farmers and she actively participated in the protest against the BJP, which may influence the voters in the upcoming elections.

