Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia move to challenge Brij Bhushan's acquittal: 'Fight will continue'

Challenging Brij Bhushan's acquittal, the wrestlers also claimed that the entire state machinery had been shielding the former WFI chief since the beginning of the controversy.

Hours after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal in a sexual harassment case, women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have moved to challenge the Delhi court's verdict in a higher court. Expressing deep disappointment over the decision clearing former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual violence charges, Vinesh and Bajrang declared that the legal battle is far from over.

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former WFI chief Brij Bhushan and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar of sexual harassment. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order acquitting both accused after trial in the case.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to challenge Brij Bhushan's acquittal

Vinesh (Ace wrestler and MLA of Julana constituency in Haryana)and Bajrang Punia's (Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler) legal team has already been instructed to file an appeal against the court's judgment, stating that women wrestlers will challenge the decision in a higher court. "We had to gather a lot of courage to take to the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful leader of the ruling party. Using power and muscle power, Brij Bhushan intimidated several girls and forced them to withdraw their names. However, several women wrestlers stood firm and fought the legal battle against Brij Bhushan in court. We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the sexual harassment allegations made by the women wrestlers," read the statement.

The wrestlers also claimed that the entire state machinery had been shielding the former WFI chief since the beginning of the controversy. "From day one, the entire machinery, the government, and this system have been working to protect Brij Bhushan. The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this verdict, and it will be done as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," they stated.

Women wrestlers' sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan, Vinod Tomar

The sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar was linked to the FIR filed by women wrestlers during his tenure as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. Delhi Police had invoked sections 354, 354D, 354A, 506 (1) and 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Seven women wrestlers who had filed formal complaints with the Delhi Police demanded the arrest and removal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as WFI chief, an independent probe into the sexual harassment allegations, and reforms within the Wrestling Federation of India.

The alleged incidents of sexual harassment are said to have occurred between 2016 and 2019 at the WFI office, at Singh's official residence and also abroad, according to media reports. Women wrestlers staged a high-profile sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in April 2023, which gained nationwide support.