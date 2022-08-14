Vinayak Mete, former MLC and staunch Maratha quota supporter, dies in car crash

Photo: IANS/ File

Maharashtra politician Vinayak Mete passed away at 52 in a car crash on Sunday morning. Mete was a former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and leader of the Shiv Sangram party.

He was killed in a car accident involving two vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, officials informed.

Mete was a staunch backer of reservation for the Maratha community. He hailed from Marathwada region’s Beed district.

Mete was travelling to Mumbai with another person and his driver when their car met with an accident near Madap tunnel in neighbouring Raigad district at around 5:05 am. The three were rushed to a Navi Mumbai private hospital where the former MLC was pronounced dead.

He was brought to the MGM Hospital in Panvel in a seriously injured condition, the doctor treating him told reporters.

"He was brought in at 6.20 am. He had no pulse or blood pressure, and his pupils were not moving. He died before being brought to the hospital. We even performed an ECG (electrocardiogram), but it showed a flat line (indicating no heart movement),” the doctor said.

Mete is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Grief was expressed on his sudden and tragic death by former state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan among others.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)