Vinayak Damodar Savarkar poster in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress gaffe explained

VD Savarkar photo in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra became the subject of jokes for the BJP after Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was featured in a Congress poster in Kerala. As Savarkar adorned the poster meant for freedom fighters, BJP took a swipe at the party saying it was a "good realisation" for the Congress leader.

"Veer Savarkar’s pictures adorn Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ernakulum (near the airport). Although belated, good realisation for Rahul Gandhi, whose great grandfather Nehru, signed a mercy petition, pleaded the British to allow him to flee from Punjab’s Nabha jail in just 2 weeks," BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted on Thursday.

Savarkar is one of the biggest pre-Independence heroes for the BJP and other right-wing parties. Congress, however, claims no RSS leader participated in the Independence struggle, including Savarkar.

Explaining the gaffe, Congress said it was a printing mistake. They said they had taken action against the person who got the poster printed.

The banner had Savarkar's photo among the photographs of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Gobind Ballabh Pant and Chandrashekhar Azad.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also tweeted about the banned. "Rahul ji, no matter how much you try history and the truth comes out Savarkar was Veer! Those who hide are the 'kaayars', he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP K Suresh said the man who printed the banner must have been affiliated with BJP or RSS.

"I think the man who printed the banner may be a BJP-RSS person and did it deliberately. Congress workers will never ask for Savarkar's photo on the banner. We will inquire. Our leadership took action and immediately suspended the local leader," he added.

Suresh, the local leader who printed the banner, explained what went wrong.

He said the 88-feet-long banner was supposed to contain photos of the freedom fighters. The final draft was given on Tuesday at 9 pm. There were 22 photos on it. The copy was sent to him for checking but he apparently didn't do it properly.

He said the list was prepared by taking images taken after typing freedom fighters from the internet.

"I could not verify further. I didn't notice. The fault lies with me. Someone took a photo or video of this flex when I put it. That's how it got discussed on social media. I didn't think this matter would be so serious," he added.

He further said that as soon as the faux pas came to light, it was covered with Mahatma Gandhi's picture.

"When there was a problem, I used Gandhi's picture and covered it. But on the instructions of the party leaders, the entire flex was removed. It was a flex which cost Rs 9000. I don't mind that the party has taken action against me. Because I did the wrong thing. I am apologizing to the party and workers for the mistake due to my carelessness," the suspended leader added.