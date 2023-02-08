Vinay Fashion has the best bridal collection for every Indian bride

Vinay Fashion

Every bride is extremely excited and equally nervous about her wedding dress. Whether you should wear a red lehenga or follow the trend of pastel colours? Whether it's going to be a designer piece or a trousseau from a boutique? Choosing a wedding outfit is tough, but not anymore. Vinay Fashion, a traditional Indian clothing brand, is known for having the best bridal collection.

Based in Dubai, the apparel brand was started with the motive of offering stunning ethnic wear for every occasion. And they have a mind-blowing collection of Indo-Western, Salwar Kameez, Sarees & trendy party wear. However, it's their bridal and semi-bridal collection that will win your heart with its authenticity and designs. From classic maroon lehengas to beautiful pastels and stunning whites, Vinay Fashion has got you covered for every type.

Moreover, they also specialise in customization and can make the perfect dream wedding outfit for you. So if you want to be the stylist for your wedding dress, now is your chance! Recently, Vinay Fashion shared a glimpse of one of these gorgeous bridal lehengas. It was exquisitely crafted with heavy detailing featuring Zardosi work (traditional Indian handwork embroidery with a modern twist). The lehenga combines the beautiful sheen of gold wire with the cosmically divine fabric combinations, adding to its elegance.

Besides this, they also have lehengas in vibrant orange colours featuring intricate designs. And then we can't get over their red bridal lehenga with gild work, celestial craftsmanship, and sterling patterns in sheer elegance. Vinay Fashion has a wide range of options; check out their collection now! We are sure they won't fail you.

They also have a jaw-dropping collection of semi-bridal wear that can add to your wedding spree. So keep your fashion game on point by picking the best dresses from Vinay Fashion.

Founded by Mr. Vinay and Mr. Rajat in 2018, this fashion label has two outlets in Sharjah, one in Meena Bazar, and head office based in Rashidiya, Dubai. Even social media stars and celebrities like Hania Aamir, Jannat Zubair, Arslan Aslam, Ishita Chauhan, Nagma Mirajkar, Ritu Pamnani, Rinky Pamnani, etc., have been spotted in Vinay Fashion. What are you still doing here? Go check out their collection now!

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)