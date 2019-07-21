Villagers flee to the hills in flood-hit Madhubani

The number of casualties rose to 97 on Saturday as floods continued to ravage Bihar.

Madhubani district recorded 18 deaths. Village Teda in the district was one of the worst-hit. Villagers were greatly inconvenienced as the heavy floods disrupted their lives. The floods have destroyed roads as well as bridges in the area. Neglected by authorities, the villagers are living in isolation. No public representative has visited the village, villagers claim.

Homes have been shattered and stored foodgrains have been destroyed by the flood. Speaking to this correspondent during a ground report, one of the villagers said, "Had the embankment not been broken, our entire village would have been swept away with the flood."

A youth stated that it is one of the deadliest floods since 1987. On the other hand, another youth complained that the floods took away everything, there is no food left either.

(Residents carrying their belongings make their way through floodwaters at Jaynagar village, Sitamarhi, Bihar on Saturday - AFP)

According to a senior resident of the village, villagers have complained about the flood-like situation to the concerned authorities.

In a letter written to the Sub-Divisional Officer, villagers had stated that the water coming down from Nepal has been measured at 5 feet and 15 centimetres. However, the authorities failed to address the situation, they claim.

The heavy floods have forced the villagers to adopt unconventional methods of living. A family had to abandon their house and flee to the hills.

"We are a family of 10 to 15 people. We had to find a place in the hills to live as our house in the village got submerged in the flood," said a family member. "We were not able to light a stove for ten days," added the family member.

In times such as these, villagers have built community kitchens. "No political party has provided us with any kind of support so far. However, the community kitchens have been functioning with the help of Pappu Yadav, a senior politician from Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik," said a villager, Braj Kishore.