Vikrant Rana, Supreme Court Advocate: “I Won’t Sugarcoat it, the Legal Profession is Very Demanding”

Vikrant Rana, 38, is a Supreme Court advocate using his education and position for good. He has been actively involved in cases that call upon just social causes. He comments, "Law exists so people who have been wronged can seek remedies. Everything is secondary, Civil Law - Criminal Law, everything is just a means to getting that remedy and justice. And since I am already in this field I can contribute to this cause, I have the potential to use my ability for good, to serve a purpose - and I am committed to doing that.".

He set out from his hometown of Karnal, in Haryana, and moved to Pune for his LLB degree. To pursue his LLM degree he flew overseas to Scotland.

The University of Aberdeen alumnae has been practising law for 15 years and has many bagged wins for his clients and causes. Rana has also been involved in what have become landmark cases in our country. Furthermore, he has established himself as an expert in Comparative Constitutional Law and Civil Law - many of the cases that he has represented have been at the High Court and Supreme Court levels.

Rana has the experience of working with top legal firms and the country's most successful lawyers. Before becoming the legal powerhouse we see today, Vikrant was an intern at Prabjeet Jauhar & Co. - but since the very beginning Rana has been setting the foundation for an ambitious, fruitful legal career

After his internship at Prabjeet Jauhar & Co, Rana became an associate at the firm. Quickly climbing the ladder of success, from there Rana went on to work with other major legal firms like Universal Legal, Kochhar and Co, and Barucha and Partners. He says, "I am very grateful that in my career I've gotten plenty of golden opportunities. I've been able to meet and work with some of the country's finest legal minds and be in the very courtrooms that read out defining judgements. But I always urge everyone to remember that to get good opportunities you have to give your best.".

Apart from his own stellar legal career, Vikraant Rana has also assisted others with their cases. Most notably, he assisted Ram Jethmalani in several cases and lent his insight.

On his journey, Vikrant Rana comments, “I won’t sugarcoat it, the legal profession is very demanding, it does take a lot of work. But I’ve always had a vision for my future and I knew how much I could give so it has never felt uneasy. If you give your best and you have the acumen you’ll succeed - this is why I’ve been able to achieve what I did.”.

