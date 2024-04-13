Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut on Mandi Lok Sabha seat as Congress releases new list

The Congress party announced its latest list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. In a move that's capturing attention, Vikramaditya Singh has been chosen to contest against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate Kangana Ranaut in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Vikramaditya Singh, son of the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh, recently made headlines when he resigned as a minister in Himachal Pradesh in late February. His decision sparked a crisis within the state government, highlighting tensions within the Congress leadership.

Another notable candidate announced by the Congress is former Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Manish Tewari, who will contest from Chandigarh.

Tewari, who currently serves as an MP from the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab, has put an end to speculations about his possible switch to the BJP. His office dismissed rumours, clarifying that there's no truth to the speculation about him joining the BJP.

With the political landscape heating up ahead of the elections, the Congress' announcement of its candidates adds another layer of anticipation to what promises to be a closely watched electoral battle.