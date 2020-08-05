Vikram Joshi murder case: Ghaziabad police arrests last absconding accused Akash Bihari

Ghaziabad police on Wednesday, August 5, arrested another accused, Akash Bihari, in the murder case of journalist Vikram Joshi. He is the tenth suspect arrested in the case. A reward of Rs 25000 was announced by Ghaziabad police at the Vijay Nagar police station against the accused.

The police caught the accused from Jassi Pura after receiving a tip off from an informer during intensive checking last night.

Accused Akash Bihari has two more cases registered against him at Vijay Nagar police station in Ghaziabad.

With his arrest, all 10 accused in the journalist Vikram Joshi murder case have been held. The main accused, Ravi and Chhotu, were already arrested for their alleged involvement in Joshi's murder.

Joshi died on July 22 after he was shot at by miscreants a day before. He suffered bullet injuries in head and was undergoing treatment in Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital. According to the doctor, the veins in his head got severely damaged due to the bullet injury. The attack on Joshi took place at Mata Colony in Ghaziabad's Pratap Vihar.