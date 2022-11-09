Vikas Singal Honored by TPL Techno Business Awards 2022 For SamBlogs.com - Top 10 Digital Marketing Company Of The Year

November 03: Vikas Singal, Founder of the leading digital marketing services agency, SamBlogs.com has been honored by TPL Techno Business Awards 2022. The company has been awarded under the Top 10 Digital Marketing Company Of The Year category by the largest business conference and award ceremony in India that celebrates sustainable entrepreneurial growth.

Designed to highlight entrepreneurial achievements, recognize entrepreneurs for their contributions to the business community, and benchmark their meritorious contribution to it, the TPL Techno Business Awards 2022 celebrates sustained entrepreneurial growth and efforts to better the industry culture. And, SamBlogs has been recognized by them.

SamBlogs, one of the best digital marketing company based in Jaipur, is headed by Vikas Singal, who has become a recognized digital marketing industry game changer. As a result of his on-point digital marketing strategies and professional approach, this man has been able to take over the digital marketing space as a leading influencer. By adopting this approach, he's able to maximize the revenue generated by his clients, whether they are small businesses, marketers, brands, startups, or individuals.

It is Vikas Singal's main objective to provide expert advice and digital solutions to his clients through SamBlogs.com. The company was founded in 2013 and has a combined digital experience of more than 10 years. In spite of continuously changing digital trends and requirements, his company provides hands-on support to thousands of his clients.

“Digital marketing trends are rapidly changing the marketing landscape for young businesses, making traditional strategies and practices outdated. The power of digital marketing lies in its ability to reach its target audiences quickly, comparatively cheaply, and increase conversion rates. As a result, it makes sense to adopt it to achieve success in business,” said Vikas Singal.

In order to counter businesses' digital marketing weaknesses, professionals like Vikas Singal are offering their services. Using fascinating digital marketing strategies and highly analyzed services, he accomplishes this. "By optimizing the campaign, businesses can drive better results", he also added.

Vikas Singal has an engineering background. In 2006, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Vikas also did not take the straight path to his passion, like so many of us. His role at ITC Limited-Food division included coordinating and implementing growth strategies. His freelancing digital marketing career began in 2010 when he moved back home to Jaipur. The subject wasn't something he had very much expertise in at the time, but he continued learning and growing. His freelance experience & learnings finally led to the creation of SamBlogs in 2013.

Since 2013, Vikas has focused on using effective SEO techniques to drive results as a professional SEO consultant and his results are evident. As the SEO needs continue to change every day, SamBlogs has added multiple features and upgraded its services to ensure coping with the changes.

It is indeed appropriate that SamBlogs be recognized for the amazing work that they have done in the field and the TPL Techno Business Awards 2022 is one of the award ceremonies recognizing it.

