Meet Vikas Purohit, Meta, Facebook's new India head and former Tata CliQ CEO

Former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit has been appointed as Meta's Director of the Global Business Group of India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Meet Vikas Purohit the new Director of Meta | Photo: LinkedIn/Vikas Purohit

Former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit has been appointed as the Director of the Global Business Group of India at Meta. Purohit left Tata CLiQ in December last year. Now, Vikas Purohit will lead the strategy and delivery of the charter that is focused on the country's leading advertisers and agency partners, said Meta in a statement on Monday, announcing Purohit's appointment.

“I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country,” the statement quoted Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, as saying.

The ex-Tata CLiQ CEO, who will report to Srinivas, will, in turn, have the firm's key business vertical teams, agency teams and business solutions teams reporting to him.

Read: Climate Tech Company YES WORLD launches Energy Efficient Windows Solution to Reduces Solar Heat by 85%

Vikas Purohit did his BTech in Mechanical Engineering from 1996-2000 at IIT (BHU) in Varanasi and haas a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) from IIM-B (2000-2002).

As per his LinkedIn profile, Purohit began his career as a Management Trainee with Aditya Birla Group in June 2002 and left in August 2006 as a brand Initiatives Manager, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.

In September 2006, he joined Tommy Hilfiger as its Head, Business Operations, in Bengaluru. In March 2008, he moved on to Reliance Brands Limited and worked as its Head, Retail, in Mumbai.

His next destination was Planet Retail, which he joined in July 2010 as its COO, and worked out of Mumbai. In June 2012, he relocated to Bengaluru and worked with Amazon as the Director and Head of Amazon Fashion.

In November 2016, Purohit returned to Mumbai as COO of Tata CLiQ, and was promoted to CEO in June 2018. This was his final profile before joining Meta India.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not
