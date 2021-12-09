Vikas Mishra arrested by CBI in connection with coal case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Vikas Mishra on Thursday in connection with the agency’s ongoing investigation into the coal case.

According to sources in the agency, Vikas was arrested from a city-based private hospital after his bail was rejected by the CBI Special Court, Asansol yesterday. CBI had moved the court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Vikas.

Vikas was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Coal case. However, he was granted bail by the court on health grounds. He is the brother of Vinay Mishra — the TMC Youth Wing general secretary and his role is presently being probed by the CBI in connection with the coal case.

Vinay Mishra continues to remain at large. CBI has issued a lookout notice for him.