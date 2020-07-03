Vikas Dubey: The Kanpur based history-sheeter behind attack on UP police

A police raid at history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house in Kanpur turned into a nightmare situation after at least eight policemen including a senior police officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police died.

Currently, police teams have been dispatched from three police stations to Bithoor's Dikru village in Chaubepur police station area in search of Vikas Dubey. Dubey has 60 cases registered against him.

Late on the intervening night of July 2-3 in the Bithoor area in Chaubepur, the police team arrived at an area in search of the notorious history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. But to the police team's surprise, they were ambushed by Dubey's men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and shot at them.

Moreover, the unidentified criminals had already stationed a JCB machine on the road to block the police team in its pursuit, the police said.

The criminals managed to flee from the spot after the attack on the police team.

It is imperative to know about the man touted to be behind the bloody ambush on the police team in Kanpur:

Vikas Dubey has a chequered past, who was accused of playing a role in the murder of BJP politician and state minister Santosh Shukla in 2001. However, he was acquitted due to a lack of evidence against him.

In 2004, he was accused of killing businessman Dinesh Dubey in the year 2004.

He was also accused in the murder of Siddheshwar Pandey, an Assistant Manager of Tarachand Inter College in Shivali police station area of â€‹â€‹Kanpur.

He also carried out an attack on his cousin Anurag, conceiving the plan from the premises of Mati jail.

Moreover, he won the Shivrajpur Nagar Panchayat election while he was in jail.

Vikas Dubey carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He has also been a former member of the district panchayat and has at least 53 cases of murder attempts against him.