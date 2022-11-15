Search icon
Vikas Divyakirti news: Why is #BoycottDrishtiIAS is trending on Twiiter

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti is among the most well-liked educators in the nation who owns the Drishti IAS coaching facility in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

Vikas Divyakirti, one of the top IAS tutors in the nation, has courted controversy after one of his many instructional videos went popular for the wrong reasons. In the video, Divyakirti paraphrases a passage from a text in which Lord Rama compares Goddess Sita to "ghee licked by a dog."
 
Boycott Drishti IAS has been trending on social media since the morning.
 
The social media video that went viral that was posted by an Indian doctor named Vikas Divyakriti has been called for to be banned. (Also Read: Who is Vikas Divyakirti, Drishti IAS founder whose comments on Sita landed him in controversy?)
 
Vikas Divyakirti, a UPSC tutor, may be heard explaining Lord Ram and Sita in the video. A few pupils can be heard chuckling in the background after hearing his comments.
 
RSS chief Sadhvi Prachi posted the video earlier this week. He said Lord Rama told Sita, "Hey Sita if you think I fought this war (against Demon King Ravana) for you, you are clearly mistaken. I have fought this war for the honour of my family name and ancestors. As far as you are concerned, as ghee licked by a dog can't be consumed, you are not worthy of me".
 
He claimed, in a clear falsification of Hindu mythology, that Lord Ram told his wife, goddess Sita, “that just as food licked by a dog becomes unfit for consumption, you are no longer acceptable to be my wife.” 
 
Netizens demanded that the institute be closed after the video went viral. The hashtag #BoycottDrishtiIAS has been trending since the morning, even on Pakistani Twitter.
 
Divyakirti clarified the situation by saying that he shares the same Hindu faith as individuals who have been criticising him on social media. The video, according to him, came out in 2018 or 2019. He added that his family was concerned for his safety as a result of the controversy.
