Vikas Divyakirti news: Why is #BoycottDrishtiIAS is trending on Twiiter

Vikas Divyakirti, one of the top IAS tutors in the nation, has courted controversy after one of his many instructional videos went popular for the wrong reasons. In the video, Divyakirti paraphrases a passage from a text in which Lord Rama compares Goddess Sita to "ghee licked by a dog."

Boycott Drishti IAS has been trending on social media since the morning.

Also Read: Who is Vikas Divyakirti, Drishti IAS founder whose comments on Sita landed him in controversy?

Vikas Divyakirti, a UPSC tutor, may be heard explaining Lord Ram and Sita in the video. A few pupils can be heard chuckling in the background after hearing his comments.

RSS chief Sadhvi Prachi posted the video earlier this week. He said Lord Rama told Sita, "Hey Sita if you think I fought this war (against Demon King Ravana) for you, you are clearly mistaken. I have fought this war for the honour of my family name and ancestors. As far as you are concerned, as ghee licked by a dog can't be consumed, you are not worthy of me".

Netizens demanded that the institute be closed after the video went viral. The hashtag #BoycottDrishtiIAS has been trending since the morning, even on Pakistani Twitter.