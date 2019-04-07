Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Vijayawada Lok Sabha Constituency: Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency election will see a contest among BJP’s Dilip Kumar Kilaru, Congress’ Naraharasetti Narsimha Rao, YSR Congress Party's Potluri Vara Prasad and TDP’s Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani Machilipatnam. The voter turn-out in both 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections were more than 76%.

Vijayawada is among the successful commercial hub in Andhra Pradesh and has been a Congress stronghold. With a total population of 1,048,240, as per the 2011 Census of India, Vijayawada is an important seat which has a national narrative to play too.

The constituency houses medium and small scale industries. It is also known for having Asia’s largest hub of the automobile industry which is the Jawahar Lal Nehru Auto Nagar Industrial Estate.

Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Dilip Kumar Kilaru

Congress: Naraharasetti Narsimha Rao

YSR Congress Party: Potluri Vara Prasad

TDP: Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani Machilipatnam

Vijayawada Lok Sabha election results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: Kesineni Srinivas ( M) of the TDP received 592696 votes who defeated Koneru Rajendra Prasad (M) of the YSR Congress who received 517834 votes.

2009: Lagadapati, Rajagopal (M) of the Congress got 429394 votes. He defeated Vamsi Mohan Vallabhaneni (M) of the TDP who got 416682 votes.

2004: Rajagopal Lagadapati (M) of the Congress secured 519624. He defeated Aswini Dutt Chalasan (M) of the TDP who got 405037 votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 in Andhra Pradesh will be held across all 25 parliamentary seats in the first phase on April 11. The state will also see simultaneous assembly election 2019 and the votes will be counted on May 23.