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Vijay's TVK wins Centre's praise over Tamil Nadu jet fuel tax cut: Is NDA equation changing?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s decision to cut aviation fuel tax has won praise from the Centre. Know the whole story.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 03:19 PM IST

Vijay's TVK wins Centre's praise over Tamil Nadu jet fuel tax cut: Is NDA equation changing?
Vijay’s aviation tax cut wins praise from the Centre. (Screengrab from viral clip)_
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has received praise from the central government after his government announced a massive reduction in aviation fuel tax, which will provide relief to airlines from rising global oil prices. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led Tamil Nadu government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 29 percent to 16 percent. The decision has been welcomed by several airline carriers, including the Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. Yes, you read it right!

Why did Vijay's government cut aviation fuel tax?

The Tamil Nadu government has reduced VAT on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) sold to scheduled airlines at Chennai airport from 29 per cent to 16 per cent. Notably, the tax rate has been reduced to 1 per cent at other airports across the state.

For those unversed, it has been a longstanding concern for airlines over the high cost of ATF in the state. With this decision by the Tamil Nadu government, it will surely improve the competitiveness of its airports and boost air connectivity.

Civil Aviation Minister welcomes Tamil Nadu govt's decision

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu welcomed the decision and thanked Vijay for the move. In a post on X, Naidu wrote, ''Appreciate the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to reduce VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), a welcome step for the aviation sector. Thank you to Hon’ble Chief Minister Thiru @TVKVijayHQ for this initiative. Making air travel more affordable requires the Centre and States to work together. Our shared priority must always be the passengers.''

 

Is Vijay moving closer to the BJP-led NDA?

The cooperation between the state and the central government has drawn attention to the political relationship between the TVK-led government and the BJP-led central government.

For those unversed, Vijay met PM Narendra Modi earlier this month for the inauguration of the Poonamallee Bypass–Vadapalani stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project and even travelled with him on the Metro.

However, a policy decision welcomed by the Centre does not, by itself, establish that the TVK is moving towards the ruling NDA in the Centre. TVK is in alliance with the Congress party in the Tamil Nadu government, while his recent friendly exchanges with the Centre have certainly triggered political debate over his future approach.

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