Vijay to take oath or not? Tamil Nadu drama continues as TVK submits only 116 signatures to Governor

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for a third time on Friday and submitted the signatures of 116 MLAs -- still two short of the majority mark of 118 required to form government.

Tamil Nadu continues to be grappled by political uncertainty even days after assembly election results came out. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for a third time on Friday evening and submitted the signatures of 116 MLAs -- still two short of the majority mark of 118 required to form government. According to a report by India Today, sources at the Lok Bhavan said that the governor was still awaiting a formal letter of support from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which has two MLAs in the upcoming assembly.

As per the report, the Governor's office is expected to announce the oath-taking ceremony only after receiving the VCK’s formal letter of support. Earlier in the day, reports said the TVK had received support from the VCK and two Left parties -- taking its tally to the majority mark. But India Today reports that TVK leaders have been trying to contact VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan for several hours, but he remains untraceable.

Reportedly, the VCK has sought the post for deputy chief minister for Thirumavalavan. But TVK has instead offered the Urban Affairs portfolio as part of the ongoing last-minute negotiations.