Vijay-Stalin Jaw Gesture Row: What happened and what did TVK chief clarify?

It so happened that TVK chief Vijay attacked the ruling DMK and questioned its “Mr Clean” image, alleging corruption and kickbacks being collected as party funds from contractors in his speech in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday clarified that his act was not intended to hurt anyone personally after the DMK accused him of body-shaming Chief Minister MK Stalin. Taking to X, the TVK chief Vijay said his body language during his response to the police department’s grant request in the Assembly on September 7 “was not in any way intentional”.

Vijay clarifies his jaw gesture

“I wish to clarify that, during my response speech on the police department's grant request in the Legislative Assembly on 7.9.2026, my body language, which inadvertently came across in between, was not in any way intentional. Therefore, I kindly request that it not be interpreted as an act intended to hurt anyone’s feelings on a personal level,” Vijay said in a post on X.

The development came after DMK legislators protested outside Speaker JCD Prabhakar’s chamber, demanding that Vijay’s remarks be removed from the Assembly records. However, the Marshals forcibly removed them from the site.

How was controversy erupt?

It so happened that TVK chief Vijay attacked the ruling DMK and questioned its “Mr Clean” image, alleging corruption and kickbacks being collected as party funds from contractors in his speech in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Citing ED documents and the Sarkaria Commission, he targeted Chief Minister MK Stalin and former Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.

During his remarks on the MISA Emergency period, Vijay placed his palm on his jaw, a gesture widely interpreted as a reference to Stalin’s broken jaw, which he suffered after being assaulted in police custody during the Emergency. Following this, DMK legislators staged a sit-in outside the Speaker’s chamber. CPI(M) leader P Shanmugam condemned Vijay’s gesture, calling it a personal attack on Stalin and a violation of legislative ethics.

However, Speaker JCD Prabhakar rejected the DMK’s demand, saying Vijay had referred to matters already discussed in the House and that there was no need to expunge his remarks. Meanwhile, Stalin had suffered injuries after being assaulted during his detention under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency.