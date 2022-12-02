Vijay Singla’s tree plantation near Railway Station of Chandigarh inspired millions

December 02: Vijay Singla advisor to JTL is promoting a green environment through Tree-planting ceremony near the Chandigarh railway station. According to Vijay Singla “Railway station is a public place and definitely a place that hold pollution and dirt to make the environment polluted. Planting trees here make the places look aesthetic and make the air fresh. These trees make the pollutant gas and dirt absorbs”.

Vijay Singla suggested that people must take part in tree planting and that everyone should work to preserve the environment and make the nearby area of the Chandigarh railway station greener and more beautiful.

In the second week of July, Vijay Singla attended a tree-planting ceremony to mark the start of a massive tree planting exercise in which 1 Lakh saplings would be planted in the area over four phases. Where he addressed the crowd along with their employees, he says, “it’s our duty to preserve the environment and leave a healthy future for the next generation. And to do this, I urge to all of your to at least plant or adopt one tree and take care of it like their own child”.

This tree planting campaign is a massive one where 10,000 saplings being planted during the tree planting ceremony in a huge open area where 1,00,000 saplings would be planted in future during this campaign. He stated “1000 saplings were planted in the area near the railway station”.

This green campaign near the railway station area in Chandigarh really going to impact the people’s life in a better and healthy way.

A few strategically placed trees can help with erosion management, flood control, climate regulation, air purification, support for the mental and physical health, and aesthetic appeal. Few constructed solutions are able to do so much in such a little area.

Another effective technique to engage with a group of people who share your enthusiasm for sustainability is through group tree planting. This can help you feel more connected to your local green space (literally) than the more indirect method of planting trees. It benefits both the mind and the soul.

In the fight to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide and slow down climate change, trees are our most effective weapon. According to studies, urban and rural regeneration on non-agricultural land can help sequester 200 billion pounds of carbon dioxide over the course of the next 50 to 100 years. Considering all the advantages they provide; trees are rather affordable.

This tree-planting ceremony also witnessed a poster contest and street plays by a group of children to raise awareness about the importance of tree planting and conservation. “The effort done by these little kids are awakening and awarding. If our kids make effort like these to save the environment then it’s our responsibility to preserve it for their future generation”. After the hefty tree plantation campaign, a lunch arrangement was made by Vijay Singla for railway staff and other workers.

“This tree-planting campaign will be a game changer and mould out an alluring and vivacious space from lifeless empty ground”, says a friend of Vijay Singla, Pawan Bansal who is a consultant himself to the company. Trees have a significant positive influence on mental health and wellness, lower stress levels, and promote outdoor activity for the residents who live nearby. They will also gain from enhanced environmental quality and increased amenities that come with planted areas in addition to these advantages.

