Vijay’s TVK to beat DMK, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu? Axis My India exit poll makes big prediction

According to Axis My India, Vijay is ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin in terms of choice for the next Chief Minister. While Stalin was supported by 35% of those surveyed, the support was 37% for Vijay.

Actor-turned politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set for a blockbuster performance in Tamil Nadu assembly polls and putting it in head-to-head contention with the ruling alliance, according to Axis My India exit poll.

The poll indicates TVK may secure 98 to 120 seats in the 234-seat Assembly. That places it nearly level with the DMK-led alliance, expected to win 92–110 seats. The NDA is projected to trail with just 22–32 seats.

Axis My India prediction

According to Axis My India, Vijay is ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin in terms of choice for the next Chief Minister. While Stalin was supported by 35% of those surveyed, the support was 37% for Vijay.

Several other exit polls predicted that the alliance led by the ruling DMK will return to power in the state.

People Pulse projected 125-145 seats for the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led alliance which also includes the BJP, getting 65-80 seats. It projected Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) getting two to six seats

Why is TVK rising so fast?

TVK’s momentum is largely fueled by young voters. The party reportedly enjoys 68% support from 18–19-year-old first-time voters and 59% from those aged 20–29. Even among 30–39-year-olds, it maintains strong backing at 45%. Students, jobless youth, and urban voters are key to this surge.

The exit poll shows about 35% of voters cited “change” as their primary reason for voting, a figure that jumps to 77% among TVK backers. Vijay’s popularity as an actor-turned-politician also appears to be shaping voter choices, blending personal appeal with anti-incumbency sentiment.

TVK is also drawing backing from diverse caste and community groups, including OBCs, SCs, minorities, and both urban and rural voters. This wide support base indicates the party isn’t confined to any single voting bloc.

On leadership preference, TVK is emerging as a serious rival, with Vijay leading at 37% for Chief Minister, narrowly ahead of incumbent M.K. Stalin at 35%, Axis My India reports.