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Vijay’s TVK threatens mass resignations if DMK or AIADMK sideline party in Tamil Nadu government formation

Actor Vijay’s TVK threatens mass resignations if DMK or AIADMK bypass it in Tamil Nadu government formation.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 07, 2026, 10:58 PM IST

Vijay’s TVK threatens mass resignations if DMK or AIADMK sideline party in Tamil Nadu government formation
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Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has issued a stern warning that all of its MLAs will resign if either of the two major Dravidian parties, MK Stalin’s DMK or E Palaniswami’s AIADMK attempts to form the government in Tamil Nadu without including the TVK, sources said. The declaration comes amid escalating tensions and suspicion that the two established parties may be colluding to sideline the single-largest party.

TVK Asserts Right to Form Government

Having won 108 seats in the recent assembly elections, including two won by Vijay himself, the TVK currently has 107 MLAs. Party leaders argue that as the largest single party in the state, it is constitutionally entitled to be invited by Governor R.N. Ravi Arlekar to form the government.

Despite this, Governor Arlekar rejected Vijay’s claim earlier in the day, citing insufficient numbers. The Governor also did not approve the plan presented by Vijay to reach the majority mark. According to sources, the meeting, Vijay’s second with the Governor in two days, ended with the official requesting letters of support from at least 118 legislators to establish a majority. Raj Bhavan issued a statement saying, 'The requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established.'

TVK Seeks Additional Support

The TVK currently enjoys backing from the Congress, which has five MLAs, but still needs support from the Left and several smaller parties to reach the 118-seat threshold. Negotiations are ongoing, and the party remains firm that any attempt by the DMK or AIADMK to bypass it will be met with mass resignations.

DMK Holds Emergency Meeting

Meanwhile, the DMK convened a crucial meeting today, passing four resolutions that included granting party chief MK Stalin the authority to make 'emergency decisions.' In a statement, the party emphasised its priority of avoiding fresh elections, ensuring government stability, and preventing communal forces from exploiting the political uncertainty.

The DMK has described the current situation as a 'complicated crisis' and instructed all its MLAs to stay in Chennai until the matter is resolved. The standoff highlights the delicate balance of power in Tamil Nadu, with smaller parties potentially holding the key to the formation of the next government.

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