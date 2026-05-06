Vijay’s TVK set to form Tamil Nadu Govt with Congress support, 2 cabinet berths on table: Report

Tamil Nadu Congress has unanimously decided to support the TVK to form a government in the state, after the Vijay-led party fell 10 seats short of the majority mark in the 2026 Assembly elections, ANI sources said.

TVK’s Vijay is set to form a Tamil Nadu government with Congress backing, with Congress likely to seek two Cabinet berths and a few government board chairmanships. The actor-turned politician is expected to visit Lok Bhavan on Wednesday (May 6) to meet the governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to stake a claim to form a government.

TVK's Vijay to form govt with Congress support: Report

According to India Today sources, Congress is expected to release a formal letter of support on Wednesday. After that, Congress MLAs are likely to meet Vijay at Panaiyur, the current centre of TVK’s political operations. The meeting is expected to finalise the alliance framework and set the next steps for government formation. Sources confirmed that Congress has already communicated its support to TVK leadership, effectively sealing the tie-up.

Tamil Nadu Congress has unanimously decided to support the TVK to form a government in the state, after the Vijay-led party fell 10 seats short of the majority mark in the 2026 Assembly elections, ANI sources said. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai chaired a late-night virtual meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders to discuss the possibility of extending support to Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, which has won 108 seats in the Assembly elections.

According to the Tamil Nadu Congress, the Google Meet session held late into the night saw detailed deliberations on the evolving political situation in Tamil Nadu and the strategic implications of aligning with TVK. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had confirmed that Vijay had sought Congress's support in Tamil Nadu. He stated that the party leadership has directed the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee to take a final decision.

Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Results

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly. Congress, which contested the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance, won five seats. In his first X post after the results, TVK chief Vijay thanked Tamil Nadu voters for the party’s strong debut. He said TVK faced mockery and slander at launch but stayed focused on people, not alliances. He credited younger voters for guiding families and said the result shows money-driven politics has been rejected. He called TVK a major force for change and thanked party workers and “Virtual Warriors.”

(With ANI inputs)