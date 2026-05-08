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Vijay’s TVK secures Governor approval in Tamil Nadu, oath-taking scheduled at 11 am on May 9

Vijay is set to become Tamil Nadu CM after submitting support of 118 MLAs to Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 08, 2026, 08:36 PM IST

Vijay’s TVK secures Governor approval in Tamil Nadu, oath-taking scheduled at 11 am on May 9
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Saturday at 11 am after formally demonstrating majority support to Governor Rajendra Arlekar in Chennai. The development marks a major political turning point following a closely contested Assembly election.

Vijay met the Governor at Lok Bhavan on Friday evening and submitted a letter of support from 118 MLAs, crossing the required majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. Following verification of numbers, he was granted permission to form the government.

Swift Political Realignment Secures Majority

The breakthrough came after rapid post-election negotiations that brought together multiple parties to back TVK. The alliance includes support from the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist), pushing the coalition to the required threshold.

TVK, which emerged as a strong debutant force with 107 MLAs, secured additional backing from Congress’s five legislators, along with two MLAs each from CPI and CPI(M), and two from VCK. The CPI(M) also submitted an unconditional letter of support, citing the need for political stability and respect for the electoral mandate.

High-Profile Political Support

The upcoming swearing-in ceremony is expected to witness the presence of senior national leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi, reflecting the significance of the political realignment in the state.

Backchannel negotiations played a crucial role in consolidating support, with discussions reportedly involving senior Congress leadership and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan.

Governor’s Earlier Reservations

Earlier this week, Governor Arlekar had declined to invite Vijay to form the government on two occasions, citing insufficient proof of majority. This led to protests and sharp criticism from opposition parties, who accused authorities of delaying the formation process.

However, after the latest submission of supporting letters, the Governor cleared the path for government formation.

Election Outcome and Political Shift

TVK’s strong electoral debut saw the party winning 108 seats, with Vijay himself securing victories from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies. He is expected to vacate one seat in accordance with election norms.

The post-poll developments have also triggered tensions within the broader opposition alliance, with Congress’s decision to support TVK causing friction with the DMK. Some leaders have even suggested that the INDIA bloc’s unity in the state has been significantly weakened.

Meanwhile, discussions with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which holds two seats, are ongoing, though the party has not yet committed to joining the new government.

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