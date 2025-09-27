Vijay's TVK rally stampede: Demand grows for actor's arrest as he's seen leaving Trichy hours after stampede

Salman Khan mocks Abhinav Kashyap for spreading lies against him: 'Meri darkhaast unse ye hai ki...'
Actor-politician Vijay was spotted at Trichy airport on Saturday night, i.e., September 27, following a chaotic rally in Karur district of Tamil Nadu, which left more than 30 dead and several injured. Meanwhile, demand for the actor-turned-politician's arrest has grown, with people calling for an action and a judicial probe against him.
At least 31 people were killed and several were injured after a stampede broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday evening. The incident prompted the actor-turned-politician to temporarily halt his speech as several audience members fainted due to overcrowding. Meanwhile, DMK Minister Senthil Balaji and the district collector visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said in a post on 'X' that he spoke to the concerned ministers and authorities to extend assistance to those in need. The incident took place when the TVK chief was delivering a speech in Karur. As the crowd grew dense, several party workers and attendees reportedly passed out due to suffocation amid the gathering. This, in turn, prompted Vijay to pause his speech and urge his supporters to make way for emergency ambulances to attend to those in need.
The rally was part of Vijay's ongoing statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the stampede incident at Karur rally in Tamil Nadu.
September 27, 2025
"The tragic incident that occurred during a political procession in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply distressing. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this event. I wish them mental strength during this difficult time. I pray that the injured recover soon", he wrote in a post on 'X'.
