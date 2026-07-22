Vijay's TVK backs NEET protests, calls for complete abolition of exam

In its statement, the party clarified that its opposition isn’t just about paper leaks or other exam-related problems, but is about doing away with NEET altogether.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has sharpened its attack on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The party said the medical entrance exam should be scrapped entirely and that states must get more control over medical education.

The remarks come as student protests continue in Delhi over alleged irregularities in NEET, and represent TVK’s most forceful position on the issue so far.

In its statement, the party clarified that its opposition isn’t just about paper leaks or other exam-related problems, but is about doing away with NEET altogether.

“Our uncompromising and firm stand is that NEET should be abolished," the party said.

The party further called for moving education from the Concurrent List to the State List, arguing that states must have full control over education, including medical admissions and policies.

If constitutional or procedural challenges block an immediate transfer, the party suggested setting up a Special Concurrent List as a temporary measure.

TVK said the proposal reflects the vision of Chief Minister and party founder C. Joseph Vijay, whom it called its “victorious leader.”

Without naming the opposition DMK, the party also took aim at parties that had vowed to scrap NEET earlier but did not act after coming to power.

TVK said it would never indulge in “fraudulent politics” of promising to scrap NEET for votes and then not delivering.

The comments appeared to be directed at the DMK, which had assured voters ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections that it would push for the scrapping of the entrance exam.

The party further alleged that political opponents were trying to claim credit for others’ efforts and ideas, and asked them to stop targeting TVK.

The statement was issued as the debate over NEET in Tamil Nadu flared up again, following protests by rapper and activist Therukkural Arivu. He recently raised anti-NEET slogans outside the state Secretariat before being taken away by police.

NEET has long been a politically charged issue in Tamil Nadu. Several parties have argued that the national entrance exam puts students from state board schools and rural areas at a disadvantage.