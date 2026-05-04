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Vijay's family celebration begins as TVK shows strong gain in Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026; Video surfaces

Vijay is currently leading by 29,043 votes, with a margin increase of 10,971 in Perambur and is leading by 16,579 votes, with his margin up by 6,499 in Tiruchirappalli (East) as of 12:39 pm, according to ECI.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 04, 2026, 12:42 PM IST

Vijay's family celebration begins as TVK shows strong gain in Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026; Video surfaces
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Thalapathy Vijay is emerging as a decisive force in Tamil Nadu on Monday, as Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lead in 103 seats across the state. The TVK supporters have begun celebration with Vijay's 'whistle podu song', ringing the party's symbol between their lips in big celebrations. Not only this, Vijay's Anna residence has rung in joy as Vijay is leading Tiruchirappalli (East) constituency by a margin of more than 3,000 votes. The video clips emerged showing celebrations at Vijay’s residence. 

Vijay's family celebration video:

Vijay is currently leading by 29,043 votes, with a margin increase of 10,971 in Perambur and is leading by 16,579 votes, with his margin up by 6,499 in Tiruchirappalli (East) as of 12:39 pm, according to ECI.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026

The Tamil Nadu 2026 election was conducted in a single phase, with crores of voters participating across the state on April 23, 2026. The state recorded one of its highest-ever voter turnouts, exceeding 84.80%. Out of the total 4.87 crore citizens who exercised their franchise, women significantly outnumbered men. According to the official voter turnout report (GETNLA-2026), a total of 48,798,833 votes were polled across 234 constituencies. The ruling DMK, led by chief minister MK Stalin, is eyeing another term on the strength of its governance and welfare initiatives, while the opposition AIADMK, headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami, is expecting a comeback. At the same time, TVK, led by Vijay, is touted to be a disruptive force, especially among urban and young voters. While most exit polls indicate that the DMK-led alliance under chief minister M K Stalin is on course to retain power, Axis My India predicts the rise of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay.

 

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