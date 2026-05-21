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Vijay’s Cabinet expands: Rajesh Kumar, Vishwanathan take oath as Tamil Nadu adds 23 ministers

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers. The total strength of the Council of Ministers is 35. Details inside.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 21, 2026, 12:10 PM IST

Vijay’s Cabinet expands: Rajesh Kumar, Vishwanathan take oath as Tamil Nadu adds 23 ministers
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay expanded his Cabinet on May 21, 2026, with the addition of 23 MLAs in the Council of Ministers, a proposal that was approved by the Tamil Nadu Governor. 21 MLAs from Vijay's TVK party and 2 from the ally Congress took oath as ministers in the new government. With the latest expansion, 33 ministers have now taken the oath. 

Vijay's cabinet expansion: 21 MLAs from TVK, 2 Congress allies and more

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers. The total strength of the Council of Ministers is 35. Nine other MLAs had earlier taken oath on May 10 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. 

Congress leaders welcomed the cabinet expansion and lauded the formation of what they described as a "secular progressive government." Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Girish Chodankar said that the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu clearly reflected support for a "coalition government." "Our cadres were fighting for having a share in power...today the people of Tamil Nadu have voted for a coalition govt...they wanted a secular, progressive govt," he said.

Meanwhile, the IUML and VCK, two key allies with two MLAs each, were left out of Thursday’s Cabinet expansion in spite of being vital to the TVK government’s majority. Sources said both parties have been allocated one Cabinet berth each but have not finalised their picks. They are expected to join the government later.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026

The 2026 Tamil Nadu elections were registered in history books after the state declared an unprecedented mandate for Vijay. While TVK ended up winning 108 out of 234 seats in its maiden political stint, it was for the first time in the history of state politics that both legacy 'Dravidian' parties were ousted from power. However, Vijay couldn't attain majority on its own and was later offered support by Congress (5), CPI-M (2), CPI (2), VCK (2) and IUML (2), which were earlier the allies of Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

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