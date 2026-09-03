FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on CIA, CJP-Pakistan link claims: 'Didn't run sophisticated research software'

Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on CIA, CJP-Pakistan link claims

Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, Preity Zinta reveals she worked 18 hours a day for Vibe: 'Each to his own'

Amid Deepika's 8-hour shift demand, Preity reveals she worked 18 hours for Vibe

Imam-ul-Haq faces major trouble after 'calf injury' row; PCB probe underway, 2-year ban possible

Imam-ul-Haq faces major trouble after 'calf injury' row; PCB probe underway

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Vijay's BIG Announcements: Tamil Nadu to bring F1 to Chennai, construct Olympic City, Motorsports city, to churn out Olympians

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced plans for a world-class Olympic City and a dedicated Motorsports City in Chennai, with the state also eyeing the return of Formula 1 racing to India.

Latest News

Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 01:05 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Vijay's BIG Announcements: Tamil Nadu to bring F1 to Chennai, construct Olympic City, Motorsports city, to churn out Olympians
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay made a series of major sports announcements in the Assembly on Thursday, including plans to develop a world-class Tamil Nadu Olympic City in Chennai.

The project will be developed by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and is expected to include international-standard sports arenas, modern sporting equipment and advanced training facilities. The proposed Olympic City will also feature a High-Performance Training Centre along with dedicated Sports Science and Sports Medicine centres.

Accommodation facilities for athletes and coaches will also be developed as part of the project. “World class, Olympics standard infra and training structure with residential facility will be built. This will help Chennai host international events and to churn out Olympians,” Vijay said.

The aim is to create an integrated sports hub that can provide athletes with better training, facilities and support while helping Tamil Nadu produce more medal-winning sportspersons.

Motorsports City planned to host Formula races

The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish a dedicated Motorsports City in Chennai.

The facility is expected to provide infrastructure for motor racing events, including Formula 1-4 races. Vijay said the project would also focus on identifying young talent in motorsports and providing them with training and racing opportunities.

“An Olympic city will be set up in Chennai. A motor sports city will also be set up in Chennai to host Formula 1 races. The talents of youth in motor sports will be identified, and training and racing opportunities will be provided to create national and international level champions,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that world-class racing infrastructure could also boost tourism, create employment opportunities and support the growth of special vehicle manufacturing industries.

Formula 1 could return to India by 2028

The announcement comes months after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports created a task force to monitor and promote motorsports in India. According to an MYAS source quoted by ANI in June, the government is working towards bringing Formula 1 racing back to India by the end of 2028.

“We will try to bring back F1 in India by 2028. For this, we created a task force which monitors motor sports in the country and submits its report to the Ministry,” the source said.

With plans for a dedicated Motorsports City now announced in Chennai, Tamil Nadu could emerge as a major contender to host international racing events in the future.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is India's economy really growing at 7.8%? Jobs, inflation and oil prices paint a different picture
Is India's economy growing at 7.8%? Jobs, inflation, oil prices prove it wrong
Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on CIA, CJP-Pakistan link claims: 'Didn't run sophisticated research software'
Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on CIA, CJP-Pakistan link claims
Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, Preity Zinta reveals she worked 18 hours a day for Vibe: 'Each to his own'
Amid Deepika's 8-hour shift demand, Preity reveals she worked 18 hours for Vibe
Imam-ul-Haq faces major trouble after 'calf injury' row; PCB probe underway, 2-year ban possible
Imam-ul-Haq faces major trouble after 'calf injury' row; PCB probe underway
Exclusive: Priyadarshan on why he remakes Malayalam films in Hindi, drops BIG REVEAL of Mohanlal's role in Haiwaan
Exclusive: Priyadarshan on why he remakes Malayalam films in Hindi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement