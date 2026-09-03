Vijay's BIG Announcements: Tamil Nadu to bring F1 to Chennai, construct Olympic City, Motorsports city, to churn out Olympians

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced plans for a world-class Olympic City and a dedicated Motorsports City in Chennai, with the state also eyeing the return of Formula 1 racing to India.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay made a series of major sports announcements in the Assembly on Thursday, including plans to develop a world-class Tamil Nadu Olympic City in Chennai.

The project will be developed by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and is expected to include international-standard sports arenas, modern sporting equipment and advanced training facilities. The proposed Olympic City will also feature a High-Performance Training Centre along with dedicated Sports Science and Sports Medicine centres.

Accommodation facilities for athletes and coaches will also be developed as part of the project. “World class, Olympics standard infra and training structure with residential facility will be built. This will help Chennai host international events and to churn out Olympians,” Vijay said.

The aim is to create an integrated sports hub that can provide athletes with better training, facilities and support while helping Tamil Nadu produce more medal-winning sportspersons.

Motorsports City planned to host Formula races

The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish a dedicated Motorsports City in Chennai.

The facility is expected to provide infrastructure for motor racing events, including Formula 1-4 races. Vijay said the project would also focus on identifying young talent in motorsports and providing them with training and racing opportunities.

“An Olympic city will be set up in Chennai. A motor sports city will also be set up in Chennai to host Formula 1 races. The talents of youth in motor sports will be identified, and training and racing opportunities will be provided to create national and international level champions,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that world-class racing infrastructure could also boost tourism, create employment opportunities and support the growth of special vehicle manufacturing industries.

Formula 1 could return to India by 2028

The announcement comes months after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports created a task force to monitor and promote motorsports in India. According to an MYAS source quoted by ANI in June, the government is working towards bringing Formula 1 racing back to India by the end of 2028.

“We will try to bring back F1 in India by 2028. For this, we created a task force which monitors motor sports in the country and submits its report to the Ministry,” the source said.

With plans for a dedicated Motorsports City now announced in Chennai, Tamil Nadu could emerge as a major contender to host international racing events in the future.