Vijay Rally stampede: What led to Karur tragedy? Tamil Nadu police says, 'waited without food, water...'

INDIA
The tragic stampede at actor-turned politician Vijay's rally killed 38 people, including children and women due to large influx of crowd in Tamil Nadu's Karur. Director General of Police (DGP) in charge of Tamil Nadu, G Venkatraman revealed the real reason behind the stampede. As per report, Tamil Nadu police chief said that the turnout of fans and followers in Vijay's rally was far more than expected. As Vijay arrived late to the event at around 7 pm, more and more people started coming by evening, and waited for long hours without sufficient food and water.
Director General of Police (DGP) in charge of Tamil Nadu, G Venkatraman, while confirming that 38 people died, said that the rallies of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam TVK usually had smaller crowds, but this time the turnout was far higher. 'This is a deeply tragic incident. So far, 38 people have died: 12 men, 16 women, and 10 children (five boys and five girls). Following the incident, we reviewed the steps that the police should take...Earlier rallies of TVK had smaller crowds, but this time the turnout was far higher than expected. Though organisers had requested a large ground in Karur, anticipating about 10,000 people, nearly 27,000 gathered. At the campaign venue where Vijay was to address the public, 500-plus police personnel were on duty,' he said.
"The permission for the meeting was given for 3 pm to 10 pm, but crowds started assembling as early as 11 am. By the time Vijay arrived at 7:40 pm., the crowd had already been waiting for hours without sufficient food and water. That is the reality. Vijay himself appreciated the police for their role but stressed that party cadres must take responsibility for crowd management. It does not mean the police should deploy numbers equal to the entire crowd of 27,000. The reasons behind the tragic incident will be revealed only after the inquiry. A one-person commission has already been established. Until then, I cannot comment further on it," DGP told reporters.
TVK chief and actor Vijay expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives in a stampede at his rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. On X, he posted, "My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital.'
