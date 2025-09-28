Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India in December, confirms Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Delhi Baba Swami Chaityananda Saraswati, accused of molesting 17 female students, arrested from Agra

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba recalls father Tiger Pataudi’s unfortunate car accident: 'If this had not happened...'

‘Major international terrorist attacks traced back to one country': S Jaishankar slams Pakistan at UNGA

Elon Musk makes SHOCKING revelation after he was named in Epstein files, says, 'Tried to get me to Island, but...'

Vijay Rally Stampede: Karur TVK secretary VP Mathiyazhagan booked over stampede that killed 39 lives

Vijay's rally to RCB victory celebration, a list of major stampedes in India over the years

Salman Khan mocks Abhinav Kashyap for spreading lies against him: 'Meri darkhaast unse ye hai ki...'

Indian Army to acquire Rs 30,000 crore ‘Anant Shastra’ to bolster Air Force; how powerful are these missiles

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan express condolences over loss of lives at Vijay's Karur rally stampede: 'It shakes heart, causes...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba recalls father Tiger Pataudi’s unfortunate car accident: 'If this had not happened...'

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba recalls father Tiger Pataudi’s car accident

Vijay's rally to RCB victory celebration, a list of major stampedes in India over the years

Vijay's rally to RCB celebration: List of major stampedes over the years

Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Madras HC said THIS about TVK’s rally earlier, was there mismanagement?

Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Madras HC said THIS about TVK’s rally earlier, was t

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeIndia

INDIA

Vijay Rally Stampede: Karur TVK secretary VP Mathiyazhagan booked over stampede that killed 39 lives

The Karur Town police have registered a case against V.P. Mathiyazhagan, the Karur West district secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in connection with the stampede at actor Vijay's rally. A judicial commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan will probe the incident.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 07:43 AM IST

Vijay Rally Stampede: Karur TVK secretary VP Mathiyazhagan booked over stampede that killed 39 lives
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A case has been filed against V.P. Mathiyazhagan, the Karur West district secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in connection with the stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Velusamupuram, which resulted in 39 deaths and 81 injuries.  The case was registered under sections 109, 110, 125B, and 223 of the BNS for alleged violation of norms. Mathiyazhagan is the only one named in the case so far, and the investigation is ongoing.

Vijay rally stampede: What happened

The stampede occurred at actor Vijay's rally in Velusamypuram, Karur, on September 27, 2025, when a massive crowd, mostly youngsters, surged towards the stage to catch a glimpse of Vijay, causing chaos and confusion. Thousands of people had gathered at the venue since morning, waiting for Vijay's arrival. The event started at 7:20 p.m. and quickly turned chaotic. People who had been standing since 10 a.m. were forced to move, leaving little room to breathe, triggering a stampede. 39 people lost their lives, including 13 men, 17 women, 4 boys, and 5 girls. Over 80 people were injured and are receiving treatment.

Chief Minister MK Stalin orders judicial probe, announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the victims and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. He vowed that strict action would be taken once the "truth is revealed" behind the incident."The truth will come out through the inquiry commission. I do not wish to say anything with a political motive. Once the truth is revealed through the inquiry commission, strict action will definitely be taken"

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Terming the loss "irreparable," he assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to support the victims."On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today (27.09.2025), I was deeply shocked and pained," read the statement.
"These priceless lives lost have shaken all our hearts. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have suffered this irreparable loss. I have directed that all those admitted to hospitals for treatment must receive the best possible medical care," it added. 

Meanwhile, a judicial commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan will probe the incident.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Google birthday: Why search engine marks September 27 as its big day; know history, significance and more
Google birthday: Why search engine marks September 27 as its big day
EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement at BRICS amid Trump's tariffs: 'As rising protectionism...'
Jaishankar's BIG statement at BRICS meet: 'As rising tariff volatility...'
Dev Anand's birth anniversary: 7 timeless movies Gen Z should watch to discover his cinematic legacy
Dev Anand's birth anniversary: 7 timeless movies Gen Z should watch
'Only thing they are better at is...': Former spinner Amit Mishra takes sly dig at Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final
Amit Mishra takes sly dig at Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra spotted with Fiance French Montana strolling Morocco beach, WATCH
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra spotted with Fiance French Montana strolling Morocc
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE