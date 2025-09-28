Vijay Rally Stampede: Karur TVK secretary VP Mathiyazhagan booked over stampede that killed 39 lives

The Karur Town police have registered a case against V.P. Mathiyazhagan, the Karur West district secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in connection with the stampede at actor Vijay's rally. A judicial commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan will probe the incident.

A case has been filed against V.P. Mathiyazhagan, the Karur West district secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in connection with the stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Velusamupuram, which resulted in 39 deaths and 81 injuries. The case was registered under sections 109, 110, 125B, and 223 of the BNS for alleged violation of norms. Mathiyazhagan is the only one named in the case so far, and the investigation is ongoing.



Vijay rally stampede: What happened



The stampede occurred at actor Vijay's rally in Velusamypuram, Karur, on September 27, 2025, when a massive crowd, mostly youngsters, surged towards the stage to catch a glimpse of Vijay, causing chaos and confusion. Thousands of people had gathered at the venue since morning, waiting for Vijay's arrival. The event started at 7:20 p.m. and quickly turned chaotic. People who had been standing since 10 a.m. were forced to move, leaving little room to breathe, triggering a stampede. 39 people lost their lives, including 13 men, 17 women, 4 boys, and 5 girls. Over 80 people were injured and are receiving treatment.

Chief Minister MK Stalin orders judicial probe, announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the victims and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. He vowed that strict action would be taken once the "truth is revealed" behind the incident."The truth will come out through the inquiry commission. I do not wish to say anything with a political motive. Once the truth is revealed through the inquiry commission, strict action will definitely be taken"



The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Terming the loss "irreparable," he assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to support the victims."On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today (27.09.2025), I was deeply shocked and pained," read the statement.

"These priceless lives lost have shaken all our hearts. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have suffered this irreparable loss. I have directed that all those admitted to hospitals for treatment must receive the best possible medical care," it added.

Meanwhile, a judicial commission headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan will probe the incident.