INDIA

Vijay Rally Stampede: Death toll climbs to 39 at Karur TVK rally, CM MK Stalin orders judicial probe

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the victims and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. He vowed that strict action would be taken once the "truth is revealed" behind the incident."

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday put the death toll at 39 at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu. He said that never has such a large number of people lost their lives in a program organised by a political party in the "history of our State".

A total of 39 people have lost their lives, while 95 were injured in the stampede during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar said. Speaking to reporters, P Senthil Kumar said that out of 95 injured people, all are stable except one.

Chief Minister MK Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the victims and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. He vowed that strict action would be taken once the "truth is revealed" behind the incident."The truth will come out through the inquiry commission. I do not wish to say anything with a political motive. Once the truth is revealed through the inquiry commission, strict action will definitely be taken".

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Terming the loss "irreparable," he assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to support the victims."On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today (27.09.2025), I was deeply shocked and pained," read the statement.

"These priceless lives lost have shaken all our hearts. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have suffered this irreparable loss. I have directed that all those admitted to hospitals for treatment must receive the best possible medical care," it added. Stalin directed that all medical expenses for the injured be fully covered by the government. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin orders judicial probe

To ascertain the causes of the tragedy and prevent such incidents in the future, CM Stalin ordered a judicial inquiry commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan. The panel will investigate crowd management, event safety measures, and lapses and submit a detailed report to the government. Top officials, including School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian rushed to Karur to coordinate rescue and treatment efforts.

Additional teams of doctors and paramedics have been mobilised from nearby districts, and special intensive care arrangements were made for critically injured victims. District Collectors from Tiruchirapalli, Namakkal and Erode were sent with emergency response teams. The Chief Minister is scheduled to travel to Karur tonight to personally console the grieving families and meet the injured.

Police have cordoned off the venue and launched an investigation into how the event’s crowd control collapsed. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours while emergency relief and medical assistance continue.

(With inputs from IANS)

