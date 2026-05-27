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Vijay-PM Modi’s first meeting: What did the two leaders discuss? TN CM raises concern over key issues

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth in New Delhi, during his first official visit to the national capital after assuming office earlier this month. The two leaders discussed various issues concerning the state.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 27, 2026, 10:20 PM IST

Vijay-PM Modi’s first meeting: What did the two leaders discuss? TN CM raises concern over key issues
Vijay met PM Modi in New Delhi first time after become TN CM (ANI)
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teerth in New Delhi, during his first official visit to the national capital after assuming office earlier this month.

During his meeting, Vijay held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi. Vijay’s meeting with PM Modi is his first official visit to the national capital, after he won the trust vote on May 13 with the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLAs.

What did Vijay-PM Modi discuss?

Chief Minister Vijay stated that the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, the State Invocation Song, has traditionally been sung at the beginning of all government functions conducted in Tamil Nadu. However, following the circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in January this year, the National Song has been sung first at certain government functions .In this context, the Chief Minister requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue appropriate clarification permitting the State Invocation Song to continue being sung at the commencement of government functions, the release stated.

According to a press release, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay also requested PM Modi to resolve the Mekedatu dam issue with Karnataka. He further stated that the announcement has caused deep concern among the farmers of Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister Vijay requested the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission not to grant approval for the project without the consent of the co-basin States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

What is Mekedatu dam project?

The Mekedatu Dam Project is an envisioned multi-purpose balancing reservoir with a cost of Rs 14,000-crore planned by the Karnataka government. It is planned in such a way to be built across the Cauvery River at the deep gorge of Mekedatu, which means ‘goat’s leap’ in Kannada, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, just 4 km upstream from the Tamil Nadu border.

The release further added that the Chief Minister also expressed serious concern over the increasing incidents of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested and harassed by the Sri Lankan Navy. He stated that 12 such arrest incidents have occurred in 2026 alone, that 58 fishermen are currently in Sri Lankan custody, and that 266 fishing boats have been seized. He requested the Prime Minister to urge the Government of Sri Lanka to immediately release the fishermen and their boats. 


(With inputs from ANI)

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