Vijay oath ceremony: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to attend TVK chief's swearing-in

This comes as the actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to take charge as the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu after the TVK secured crucial support from several parties, including the Congress.

The top brass of the Congress party, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reported citing sources. This comes as the actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to take charge as the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu after the TVK secured crucial support from several parties, including the Congress.

The news comes after Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for a third time in three days at the Lok Bhavan, where he staked claim to form the government. The TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party after winning 108 seats, fell short of the majority mark of 118 required to form the government. Shortly after the election results, the Congress party formally announced its support to the TVK, ending an alliance with its previous partner, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The Congress had fought the assembly election as part of a DMK-led alliance. On Friday, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) extended their support to Vijay's two-year-old party.

Vijay had earlier met Arlekar on Wednesday and Thursday, with the governor dismissing the TVK chief's claim to form the government and saying that he did not have the required majority. Vijay's TVK, which was launched in 2024, registered a stunning performance in last month's Tamil Nadu assembly election -- held on April 23 -- winning 108 of the 234 total seats. But it fell short by 10 seats -- triggering a cat-and-mouse game where several outlandish outcomes seemed possible. Reports now suggest that the Tamil film star is set to take oath as chief minister on Saturday.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).