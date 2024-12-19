Former owner of obsolete Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya’s birthday was celebrated in a different way on social media. Modi expressed wishes on Mallya’s birthday and the latter's reply sparked angry reactions on X. Netizens criticised the liqour baron and even gave advises.

Former owner of obsolete Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya’s birthday was celebrated in a different way on social media. IPL founder Lalit Modi wished fugitive liqour baron who replied, “We have both been wronged”.

On Thursday, Modi expressed wishes on Mallya’s birthday, he wrote, “Wishing you my friend #vijaymallya a very #happybirthday - life sure has its ups and downs we have both seen it. This too shall pass. May the year ahead be your year. And you are surrounded by love and laughter. Big big hug.”

Replying to the wish, Mally wrote, “Thank you my dearest friend….we both have been wronged in a Country we tried to contribute to.” Mallya’s reference to Modi as “dearest friend” and his reply triggered a sea of reactions on social media platform X.

Thank you my dearest friend….we both have been wronged in a Country we tried to contribute to. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 18, 2024

Netizens react

Seeing friendly conversation between the two Indian fugitives, netizens showed anger on X. One of them wrote, “Chor Chor mausere bhai”. Another user advised him not to side with Lalit Modi and wrote, “Sir ye thoda jayada ho gaya....focus on getting urself out of this mess rather than siding with other offenders.”

Another one lashed out at him and said, “What about those crews who contributed towards your airline and you wronged them...What did you contribute?” Another one showed his anger and wrote, “Wronged? You looted our hard earned money and broke our trust. What else will you get?”

Another user shared a GIF reading, “Na fikar, Na sharam, Na lihaaz”. One more user used a GIF representing a scene from a Bollywood movie reading, “Kuch to lihaaz karo.”

A user literally questioned Mallya and wrote, “Bhaaga kyun pehle ye jawab do.”

Mallya fights label of economic offender

In a series of posts on X a day earlier fighting his label as an economic offender Vijay Mallya wrote, “The Debt Recovery Tribunal adjudged the KFA debt at ₹6203 crores including ₹1200 crores of interest. Unless the ED and Banks can legally justify how they have taken more than two times the debt, I am entitled to relief which I will pursue.”

His claims came as a reply to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement in the parliament that through the ED, Banks have recovered ₹14,131.60 crores from him against the judgement debt of ₹6203 crores and that he was an economic offender.

This post by Mallya also garnered angry reactions. One user wrote, “you will have to pay for your sins, Vijay Mallya. If you ever enter India, you’ll face charges of cheating, as many families endured hardship due to your decisions....”

Another one called him “duffer” and along with a pdf of a FATF report citing the number of frauds and scams he committed, he wrote, “Rs 14,000 crores+ has been recovered. Its mentioned in the FATF report. Stop lying.”