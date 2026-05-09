Vijay likely to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM after CPI, CPI(M), VCK extend support, to meet governor today; Check updates

Tamil Nadu government formation: Vijay's TVK is likely to form the government as apart from Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK has shown support to the two-year-old party. He will meet the governor today to show his magic numbers.

Vijay likely to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM after receiving support from several parties (image source: ANI)

Tamil Nadu government formation: Actor-turned politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) forming the government has been a crucial contention. Vijay has met Governor Rajendra Arlekar thrice in the past days and after meeting him on Friday, he staked claim to form the government. This comes after the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) extended their support to Vijay's two-year-old party.

It likely appears that TVK, the single largest party in this year’s election, is set to form the government and the swearing-in to take place tomorrow. As per sources, TVK now has the support of three other parties other than the Congress. Yesterday, Vijay submitted the signatures or written consent of 116 MLAs -- still two short of the majority mark of 118 required to form government. He will meet the governor today as well.

AMMK controversy

The long haul in Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) forming the government has not only created confusion but controversies involving various parties and their claims. Amid the uncertainty, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday rejected AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran's claims over the party's MLA-elect Kamaraj's letter extending support to Vijay for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.Dhinakaran rushed to Lok Bhavan on Friday to deliver a letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, in a bid to correct the record after a “forged” letter went viral, claiming AMMK's support for Vijay's TVK. However, TVK refuted the "forged letter" claim and shared a video, saying that AMMK leader Kamaraj had backed the party to form a government.TVK further accused Dhinakaran of spreading misinformation while concealing facts related to the matter.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran has clearly stated that:

-BJP would not support any party in government formation.

-BJP would especially not have any political ties with TVK.

Congress slams parties in TN

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday alleged that political opponents who lost public support are now trying to stop TVK chief Vijay from becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu despite the people's mandate. Manickam Tagore acknowledged a delay in the TVK gaining support from smaller parties to touch the majority mark of 118 seats, and said, “Power may delay the people's verdict, but it can never suppress it forever.”