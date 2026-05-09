Vijay-led TVK to finally form government in Tamil Nadu: Know parties supporting his alliance

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is finally set to form a government and become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, ending a four-day political deadlock.

Vijay reportedly set to become 14th person to serve as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (Pic Credits: X)

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay is very close to forming a government in Tamil Nadu after his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single-largest party in the 2026 Assembly Elections. His party secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling just short of the majority mark of 118, which triggered a massive discussion on alliance partners across the Southern state.

After the declaration of the results on May 4, Vijay and his party actively worked to gather support from smaller parties and independent legislators. Reports of members of DMK talking about leaving the group and joining hands with Vijay made rounds recently.

Even several reports of long-time rivals DMK and AIADMK joining hands to stop Vijay’s rise made headlines, stirring major political developments in Tamil Nadu politics. However, leaders from both parties publicly deny such claims.

Now, after 4 days of political deadlock, Vijay reportedly has the support of 121 MLAs and presented letters of support to Governor RV Arlekar. He is also reportedly pushing for an oath-taking ceremony on Sunday, May 10 at 3:30 pm.

Let us understand allies of TVK in the Tamil Nadu government

Congress party (5 seats) - Providing the help of its five MLAs, Congress switched sides from the DMK to support Vijay's party.

VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) (4 seats) - On Saturday, VCK leaders stated that they wanted to support a secular and people-centric government under Vijay’s leadership.

CPI (Communist Party of India) (2 seats) - On Friday, the CPI formally extended unconditional support to TVK, viewing it as a better alternative amid the changing political scenario in Tamil Nadu.

CPI(M) (Communist Party of India-Marxist) (2 seats) - Another Left party decided to back Vijay's TVK in forming the government, following a hung assembly in the 2026 elections.

IUML (Indian Union Muslim League) (1 seat) - The IUML also backed Vijay-led TVK during the government formation exercise.

TVK's magic numbers of 120 include - TVK (108) + Congress (5) + VCK (4) + CPI (2) + CPI(M) (2) + IUML (1) = 122

Since Vijay contested from two constituencies, Perambur (Chennai) and Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) East, he will have to vacate one of them, bringing the total count of TVK to 107.