Vijay-led TVK claims support of AMMK MLA Kamaraj, Dhinakaran refutes allegation

Tamil Nadu’s government formation battle intensified after AMMK accused Vijay-led TVK of using a forged support letter from MLA Kamaraj S.

The political struggle over government formation in Tamil Nadu took a dramatic turn after the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) lodged a police complaint against the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), alleging that the Vijay-led party used a fabricated support letter to claim backing from AMMK MLA Kamaraj S.

The controversy has intensified the already tense race to secure enough support to form the next government in the state. The dispute centres on Kamaraj, AMMK’s lone legislator, whose support has become crucial in the fractured

Assembly arithmetic.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran accused TVK leaders of circulating a forged copy of a letter purportedly showing Kamaraj extending support to Vijay’s party. He also warned of criminal action against those responsible.

TVK Releases Video to Counter Allegations

In response, TVK released a video showing Kamaraj allegedly drafting and signing the support letter. The footage, shared by party leaders and circulated through media outlets, purportedly shows the MLA stating that he was supporting TVK with Dhinakaran’s knowledge and approval.

Defending its position, TVK accused Dhinakaran of spreading misinformation after he later denied authorising any support for Vijay’s party. The party maintained that Kamaraj had voluntarily expressed support and claimed there was no need for TVK to 'bargain or negotiate' for numbers.

The release of the video has transformed the issue into a fierce political and perception battle, with both sides attempting to prove the authenticity of their claims.

Dhinakaran Reaffirms Support for AIADMK

The political drama escalated further when Dhinakaran personally met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar along with Kamaraj to formally express support for AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The move came shortly after Dhinakaran had claimed that Kamaraj was 'missing,' fuelling speculation about possible political poaching amid intense coalition manoeuvring.

After meeting the Governor, Dhinakaran reiterated that AMMK remained aligned with the AIADMK-led NDA alliance and declared Palaniswami as the coalition’s chief ministerial candidate. He insisted that reports linking AMMK with TVK were false and described the alleged support letter as a “forged xerox copy.”

Numbers Game Keeps Raj Bhavan in Focus

The uncertainty surrounding support letters has complicated the contest for power. Vijay had earlier met the Governor and reportedly submitted signatures from 116 MLAs, leaving TVK narrowly short of a majority.

The situation became more uncertain after reports emerged that the IUML had distanced itself from claims of supporting TVK, while the VCK was reportedly negotiating key power-sharing demands, including the Deputy Chief Minister’s post.

With competing claims, allegations of forgery and shifting alliances dominating the political landscape, all eyes are now on Raj Bhavan as Governor Arlekar weighs the rival bids to form the government.